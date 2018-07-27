HVAC keeps MWD kennels cool

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians from the 56th Civil Engineering Squadron determine a plan of attack for their repair July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. CE’s mission is to provide technically sound combat ready engineers to build, sustain and protect Luke AFB through engineering and emergency response services.



Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, lights a torch July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spears soldered a new compressor to a broken HVAC unit.



Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, solders in a new compressor into an HVAC unit July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The new compressor will allow the military working dog kennels and offices to be properly cooled during the intense summer heat.



Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, checks his soldering work July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spears’ work will ensure a new HVAC unit compressor will function properly, keeping Luke’s Airmen and military working dogs cool.



Staff Sgt. Michael Richardson, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, checks a compressed gas cylinder July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Technicians from HVAC utilize the gas cylinder in replacing an old compressor inside of an HVAC unit.