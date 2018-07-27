The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


HVAC keeps MWD kennels cool

luke-dogs1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians from the 56th Civil Engineering Squadron determine a plan of attack for their repair July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. CE’s mission is to provide technically sound combat ready engineers to build, sustain and protect Luke AFB through engineering and emergency response services.
 

luke-dogs2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, lights a torch July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spears soldered a new compressor to a broken HVAC unit.
 

luke-dogs3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, solders in a new compressor into an HVAC unit July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The new compressor will allow the military working dog kennels and offices to be properly cooled during the intense summer heat.
 

luke-dogs4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Winston Spears, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, checks his soldering work July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spears’ work will ensure a new HVAC unit compressor will function properly, keeping Luke’s Airmen and military working dogs cool.
 

luke-dogs5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Michael Richardson, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, checks a compressed gas cylinder July 20, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Technicians from HVAC utilize the gas cylinder in replacing an old compressor inside of an HVAC unit.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


