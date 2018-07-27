The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


July 27, 2018
 

Proposal would shift F-16 unit to Air Guard base in Tucson

The Air Force wants to move an F-16 fighter squadron that trains Taiwanese pilots from one base in Arizona to another.

The Air Force said it is proposing that the 21st Fighter Squadron, with its 14 jets and 191 personnel, be moved from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, to the Arizona Air National Guard facility at Tucson International Airport by Dec. 31, 2019.

A draft finding of no significant impact said the planned relocation is prompted by a need to move F-16 operations from Luke to provide space for new F-35 fighters.

Other installations considered for the relocation included Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M.; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, and Albuquerque Air National Guard Base in New Mexico.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


