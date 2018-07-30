56th Mission Support Group leadership development

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Vern Findley spoke to the 56th Mission Support Group at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on the 56th Fighter Wing training day July 23, 2018.

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, invited Findley to share his experiences with Airmen as a part of the 56th Fighter Wing’s focus on leadership development for all Airmen. In his last assignment Findley served as the vice commander of the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

Findley stressed in his speech that leadership is an ever-evolving skill that is developed through mentoring and sharing experiences.

“Lt. Gen. Findley is a well-known military leader with lots of experience,” Sylvester said. “Anytime we can bring [general officers] in and have them impart some of their wisdom to us, it’s outstanding.”

Throughout the speech, Findley shared his memories of all the bases he had the opportunity to be stationed at and the assignments that allowed him to grow and develop as an officer.

“There isn’t a bad assignment,” Findley said. “The reason behind that is the people that you get to serve with, people that you’re around in this profession of arms are the best people in this country.”

Sylvester hopes that inviting Findley to share his experiences with the 56th Mission Support Group will help his Airmen to reflect on their careers and strive for similar successes.

“Every little story that he [Lt. Gen. Findley] told, there may be one or two people that it touches in a special way or helps them reflect and internalize who they are or what they do and their importance,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester believes that allowing different leaders to speak to Airmen broadens their viewpoints.

“I like to always try and bring in leaders and give a little bit of a different perspective,” Sylvester said.

Findley concluded his speech by reiterating his pride for the Air Force and Luke’s Airmen and their dedication to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

