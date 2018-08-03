The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


In Brief

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 7 through 14 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last time and date for munitions turn-ins or issues is 4 p.m. Sept. 6. Normal operations will resume Sept. 15. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Scott Van Scoyoc at 623- 856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Michael Woods at 623-856-8479.

Telephone work order moratorium

A telephone work order moratorium will be begin Aug. 10. Submit work orders and/or requirements as soon as possible along with work requests. Exceptions will only be considered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, call Master Sgt. L.C. Reese at 623-856-8346.

Community Commons activities

For more information, call 623-856-7152.

• Learner’s permit classes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Drivers must be 15 1/2 years old. The cost is $60. Students learn skills and practice for the learner’s permit test.

• Senior Silver Steps, 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays for seniors ages 50-plus. The cost is free. Connect with other seniors while exercising.

• Karaoke Night, 6 to 9 a.m. Thursdays in the Blitz Lounge.

September flightline feast

The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is presenting the Pearl of the Orient Feast at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6 located behind Hangar 914. Sweet and sour meatballs, lo mein, fried rice, fruit salad, garden salad, dessert and beverages are included. Everyone is welcome.

August Professional Development Courses

The classes are open to all. For more information, call Master Sgt. Colette Roe at 623-856-3005.

• Change Management, noon Aug. 14

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/change-management-registration-48348482613

• Murder Board Bullet Writing, 8 a.m. Aug. 16

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-board-bullet-writing-registration-48348249917

Time to vote

The Federal Post Card Application (FPCA, SF-76) allows eligible U.S. citizens to apply to register to vote, request an absentee ballot and/or update their contact information with their local election office. The FPCA is the primary method of communication between you and your election official. The information you provide on this form is all the local election office has to determine if you meet the state voter registration requirements, which election materials to send you and where and how to send you a ballot.

Online — FVAP.gov offers an online assistant that walks you through completion of the form, and provides a populated fillable PDF. Once completed, do not forget to print and sign the form before submitting it to your local election office.

Hardcopy  — Hardcopies of the form are available at all military installations, and U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide.

Thrift Shop and Airman’s Attic

The Thrift Shop will be open for the summer. Hours are
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday. An after-hours donation bin is available. The shop is also open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic. The location is Bldg. 750. For more information, call 623-935-5782.

Exchange gives away $12,500

Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter the Unilever Back to School 101 sweepstakes through Aug. 30 at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Prizes include 25 $500 Exchange gift cards.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The drawing takes place on or about Sept. 5.

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

Getting a Good Night’s Rest Aug. 8

Learn the benefits of sleep, what the common culprits of sleep deprivation and interference are, and get helpful strategies for catching better Zzz.

Bullying Basics Sept. 12

Learn the signs of bullying among children, as well as the symptoms of a hostile work environment. Discussion on the importance of accepting others, mitigating bias, preventing harassment, and reporting abuse.

Time-Saving Success Sept. 26

There is only so much we can accomplish in a day. Learn how to become more efficient, take back control of the day, become more productive and become a time-saving master.

Cultural festival

The 6th Annual West Valley Island Cultural Festival is noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Windmill Suites Hotel, 12545 W. Bell Road, Surprise, 85378. Presale/online admission is $25 per adult, $15 per child, ages 13 to 19, and $10 per child, ages 4 to 12. There is an additional $5 at the door. There are senior and military discounts. Ages 3 and under are free.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. Materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


