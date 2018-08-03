The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Commentary

August 3, 2018
 

It’s 1700 somewhere …

by Capt. DAVID LIAPIS
92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 7, 2015.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Its side effects can range from confusion to induced sprinting for cover, to feelings of pride. It has the power to stop people in their tracks and causes self-induced paralysis for nearly two minutes at a time.

Reveille and Retreat ceremonies occur on most military installations across the U.S. at the beginning and the end of the duty day, typically 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some include playing the ceremonial music over the installation public address system.

While it’s easy to follow commands given while in the vicinity of the flagpole, what about while across base at the running track or while driving down the road on base? The general rule is to cease all activities and render honors when the music is played (unless you’re taking an Air Force fitness assessment or it would otherwise cause a safety hazard).

While some reading this might be thinking, “Well, duh!” There is a reason for this commentary. It seems that many people have forgotten their customs and courtesies or choose to ignore what to do when the music is played. In spite of some vehicles stopping and people standing still and saluting, some people don’t clue into the fact something is happening that requires their attention. This ignorance, willful or not, bothers me and many other military members.

I spent two years in Turkey, where the only U.S. flags I saw were either the one in front of the wing headquarters building on base, the one at the U.S. embassy, or the ones being burned by protesters. The sweet sound of the Star Spangled Banner rang through the air only once a year at this base. I can tell you this, that once-a-year treat sent chills down my spine and brought tears to my eyes. To quote an old song, “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”

Our flag is special and deserves our respect. It flies all over our great land reminding us of the freedoms we love. It’s carried into battle to inspire those willing to fight for it. It drapes over the caskets of our fallen heroes who gave their all for it.

Remember the above reasons next time the music starts and you’re tempted to keep driving, run into the nearest building or duck into your vehicle. Take advantage of that minute or two while standing and showing honor to the flag and think about those who have defended it and those who still defend it. Rather than turning up the radio and pretending to ignore the music so you don’t get two minutes behind schedule, stop and roll down your window and think of how privileged you are to live in this great nation.

So, since I’m already quoting song lyrics, how about “It’s time we stop, hey what’s that sound …” next time you realize “it’s five o’clock somewhere.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
TBoltFP

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ   Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-training5

63rd FS continues to train

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron receive a step brief prior to heading to their aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Asking for help is sign of strength not weakness

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Dec. 2, 2014. KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Growing up I was a big fan of Muhammad Ali. He was the world heavyweight boxing champion and unashamedly referred to himself as “The Greatest.” I vividly remember a reporter asking Ali, “When did you know that you were...
 
Full Story »

 