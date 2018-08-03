Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ





Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance Group here at Luke. Members of the Group have been hard at work implementing changes in weapons load training processes. This has speeded the training process, improved weapon performance and improved turnaround time to get aircraft serviced and back out onto the flightline for use. Over a thousand man-hours saved so far this year – outstanding! The 56th MXG are not the only maintainers rising to new challenges – click through to page 3 to learn about the Lightning Integrated Technicians, a team of unified maintenance specialists who have banded together to create integrated methods of serving the unique maintenance needs of the F-35.

On page 4 this week, we have a list of program graduates and award winners – check it out and see if you spot any familiar names. And we have a couple of nice photo features for you this month – Krav Maga self-defense training on page 8, and the 2nd Quarter Load Competition on our center spread, pages 10 and 11. All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting August 3rd

Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ttwo/