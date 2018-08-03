The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Tech. Sgt. Derek Cook, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron lead standardization crew member, grabs tools to load weapons onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base. Using continuous process improvement principles members from the 56th Maintenance Group have implemented changes to speed up the process in which they conduct initial weapons loading training on aircraft. (photo by Staff Sgt. FRANKLIN RAMOS)

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance Group here at Luke. Members of the Group have been hard at work implementing changes in weapons load training processes. This has speeded the training process, improved weapon performance and improved turnaround time to get aircraft serviced and back out onto the flightline for use. Over a thousand man-hours saved so far this year – outstanding! The 56th MXG are not the only maintainers rising to new challenges – click through to page 3 to learn about the Lightning Integrated Technicians, a team of unified maintenance specialists who have banded together to create integrated methods of serving the unique maintenance needs of the F-35.

On page 4 this week, we have a list of program graduates and award winners – check it out and see if you spot any familiar names. And we have a couple of nice photo features for you this month – Krav Maga self-defense training on page 8, and the 2nd Quarter Load Competition on our center spread, pages 10 and 11. All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting August 3rd

Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ttwo/



 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


