August 8, 2018
 

Back-to-School Bash 2018

luke-school1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A child picks out school supplies during the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event allowed on-base and local organizations to provide hundreds of backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils, and other school supplies to military families preparing for the new school year.
 

luke-school2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A volunteer cooks hotdogs for the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. In addition to providing free school supplies to kids, the Bash offered families and attendees free food, games, and prize drawings.
 

luke-school3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Two children are spun in a carnival ride at the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Bash provided free school supplies, food, carnival rides, and other activities to military families.
 

luke-school4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A young girl attempts to feed a pinecone to a tortoise at the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Bash offered family-friendly fun and activities to all attendees, including a small reptile exhibit.
 

luke-school5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A volunteer hands a backpack to a girl at the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freebies at the Bash included notebooks, folders, binders, markers, crayons, and many other items.
 

luke-school6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A child holds on tight while on a spinning carnival ride at the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Bash offered families and attendees free food, games, and prize drawings.
 

luke-school7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Children and families line up to get free cotton candy during the Back-To-School Bash July 25, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Bash included free food and drinks for all attendees.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


