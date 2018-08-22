The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

August 22, 2018
 

Luke crew chief named best in Air Force

Tags:
Senior Airman Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Maj. Edward Romero, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, presents Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force Aug. 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. As a dedicated crew chief, Tanner leads a crew of F-16 Fighting Falcon maintainers in ensuring maximum safety and efficiency in a single assigned aircraft.

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, was awarded the Thomas M. Barnes award August 13, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Thomas M. Barnes award recognizes the top dedicated crew chief in the Air Force for the year. Prospective awardees must be nominated by their leadership, after which their record of accomplishments are submitted to be judged at multiple levels.

“Staff Sgt. Apple has distinguished himself as an outstanding aircraft maintenance professional performing at an extremely high level,” said Maj. Edward Romero, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “His excellent work ethic, drive and expertise sets him apart from his peers. Apple is a force multiplier, and he is making his peers step-up their performance.”

Apple, who performs maintenance on the F-16 Fighting Falcon, remains humble about the honor.

“When I discovered that I was being put in for the Crew Chief of the Year award I was surprised,” Apple said. “I actually wasn’t aware until my package was already submitted. When I found out I won at the Air Force-level, I was shocked.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, evaluates maintenance procedures for his F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner is responsible for both maintaining and improving a single assigned aircraft as its technical maintenance expert.

Crew chiefs direct aircraft maintenance crews and ensure that all inspections and maintenance procedures are performed correctly and safely. Dedicated crew chiefs are assigned to a single aircraft and are singularly responsible not only for ensuring the successful completion of its maintenance, but for improving it as well.

“I am always willing to take on more responsibility and learn new tasks to help out where I can,” Apple said. “When you ask what it takes to win, I would say [it would be] to always continue to reach for more.”

Being among a select few to earn the DCC title, Apple’s award sets him apart from an already esteemed cadre of Airmen.

“In the 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron building, we have a quote printed in our hallways:  ‘Through these halls walk the greatest maintainers in the world,’” Romero said. “I believe Staff Sgt. Apple not only exemplifies our quote, he quantifies it.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, discusses maintenance procedures with a crew member, Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner was awarded the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force.

Apple believes that his leadership was essential to his success. He says he strives to lead his own Airmen with the same values and make similar contributions to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

“I have never had leadership who has tried to help push me for success more than here at the 309th AMU,” Apple said. “Now it is my turn to give back and continue to grow into a great mentor and leader like the individuals here.”

His advice to other Airmen seeking recognition is to persevere regardless of the challenges they face.

“No matter what road blocks you come across, jump over them,” Apple said. “Don’t settle for being average. Strive to be the best that you can be and I promise you will get the recognition you deserve.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, inspects the intake system of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner was awarded the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, inspects the cockpit of his F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner was awarded the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, runs an engine test on his F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tanner was awarded the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Tanner Apple, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, poses for a photograph Aug. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Apple was awarded the 2017 Thomas M. Barnes award for the best dedicated crew chief in the Air Force.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Active and reserve forces come to together on Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid U.S. Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix stands at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 17, 2018. The NOSC supports 19 Navy Reserve units with more than 660 Sailors, with daily...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

New memorandum grows manpower, partnerships at Luke

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins Leadership from Luke Air Force Base poses for a group photo with staff from the West Maricopa Education Center Aug. 14, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Medical Grou...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-pilots1

310th FS maximizes ops to combat pilot shortage

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Airman 1st Class Joseph Jensen, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, signals that the chocks are pulled, Aug. 8, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th Fighter Sq...
 
Full Story »

 