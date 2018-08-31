The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Sports

August 31, 2018
 

Thunderbolts compete in division championship game

luke-ice-hockey1

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Second Lt. Ryan Allen (right), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts goalie, defends against Puck Hunt’s attack during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Puck Hunt defeated the Thunderbolts 3-1.
 

luke-ice-hockey2

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Fans and fellow Luke Air Force Base Hockey Club members support their team during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. The base hockey club has a large membership, comprising more than 92 active duty and retired military service members.
 

luke-ice-hockey3

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Retired Lt. Col. Brian O’Connor (right), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts defenseman, dashes past the opposition during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Despite giving up an early lead to their opponent Puck Hunt, the Thunderbolts gave maximum effort throughout the game.
 

luke-ice-hockey4

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Staff Sgt. Ryan Bessery (center), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts center, faces off against a Puck Hunt player during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Bessery is assigned to the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at Luke AFB, Ariz.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Keeping up with Protocol

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Members of 56th Fighter Wing Protocol office discuss protocol procedures following a town hall led by Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Aug. 24, 2018 at Luke Air Force B...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
spaceA

Disabled veterans now eligible for Space-A travel

Air Force photograph The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act was recently signed, which included a measure that will allow fully-disabled veterans the ability to utilize Space-Available travel. Travelers should contact thei...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Air Force secretary visits Luke

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2018, to familiarize herself with the F-35A training mission of the 56th Fighter Wing and meet with Airmen around the base. Wilson’s visit...
 
Full Story »

 