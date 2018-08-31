Thunderbolts compete in division championship game

Second Lt. Ryan Allen (right), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts goalie, defends against Puck Hunt’s attack during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Puck Hunt defeated the Thunderbolts 3-1.



Fans and fellow Luke Air Force Base Hockey Club members support their team during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. The base hockey club has a large membership, comprising more than 92 active duty and retired military service members.



Retired Lt. Col. Brian O’Connor (right), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts defenseman, dashes past the opposition during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Despite giving up an early lead to their opponent Puck Hunt, the Thunderbolts gave maximum effort throughout the game.



Staff Sgt. Ryan Bessery (center), Luke Air Force Base Thunderbolts center, faces off against a Puck Hunt player during the Summer League C Division championship game at AZ Ice in Peoria, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2018. Bessery is assigned to the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at Luke AFB, Ariz.