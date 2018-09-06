The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


September 6, 2018
 

Retiree Appreciation Day

Luke Air Force Base Retiree Appreciation Day is 8 to
11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Navy Operations Support Center. Flu, shingle, pneumonia and tetanus shots will be given. Displays and demonstrations include weapons, military working dogs and more. The commissary and exchange will also feature sidewalk sales. Participants must have an ID that will get them on base. Enter at the South Gate, take the first right and continue on the same road across to the north side of the base. The NOSC is on the right. For more information, call the retiree office at 623-935-3923.

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 7 through 14 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. Normal operations will resume Sept. 15. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Scott Van Scoyoc at 623- 856-5493 or Staff Sgt. Michael Woods at 623-856-8479.

Thrift Shop and Airman’s Attic

Thrift Shop hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday. An after-hours donation bin is available. The shop is also open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic. The location is Bldg. 750. For more information, call 623-935-5782.

October flightline feast

The October flightline feast is presented by the Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 behind Hangar 914. The theme is Oktoberfest.

Arizona Winds Concerts

Music for a Darkened Theater is Oct. 21, Christmas Reflections is Dec. 9,  A Bernstein Centennial Celebration is
Feb. 17, 2019, Water Works is April 7, 2019, and High Adventure is May 19. All concerts are at 3 p.m. at Cactus High Auditorium except Christmas Reflections is at 2:30 p.m. at Midwestern University. All concerts are free. The band is directed by retired Lt. Col. Rich Shelton, US Air Force Band conductor. For more information, call Scott Stowe at 602-377-4786 or email at scott.stowejr@cox.net.

Thunderbolt cup

The Thunderbolt Club is Sept. 27 and 28 and includes 30 events. Individuals and teams can register now through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the group POC at:

56th Mission Support Group – 623-856-7006

56th Maintenance Group – 623-856-3663

56th Medical Group – 623-856-9888

56th Operations Group – 623-856-6915

56th Fighter Wing staff agencies – 623-856-3977

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

• Bullying Basics Sept. 12

Learn the signs of bullying among children, as well as the symptoms of a hostile work environment. Discussion on the importance of accepting others, mitigating bias, preventing harassment, and reporting abuse.

•Time-Saving Success Sept. 26

There is only so much we can accomplish in a day. Learn how to become more efficient, take back control of the day, become more productive and become a time-saving master.

• The Opioid Crisis Sept. 26

Learn about opioid addiction and symptoms, the types of opioids, and the effects this drug is having on society. Learn the steps of rehabilitation and recovery, as well as ways to cope with a loved one who is going through addiction and recovery.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. Materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.



 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Luke AFB Chaplain Corps feed flightline personnel

MPF streamlines check-in to improve service to Thunderbolts

