September 7, 2018
 

MPF streamlines check-in to improve service to Thunderbolts

luke-MPF1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, checks in with the new kiosk at the 56th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight customer service office Aug. 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. With the new kiosk, customer service Airmen are better able to serve their more than 100 customers each day.
 

luke-MPF2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Staff Sgt. Cameron Moore, 56th Force Support Squadron customer service supervisor, receives a coin from Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, Aug. 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Moore helped implement the new check-in kiosk at the 56th FSS Military Personnel Flight.
 

luke-MPF3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Master Sgt. Sean O’Hagan, 56th Force Support Squadron section chief, receives a challenge coin from Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, for his key role in finalizing the implementation of the check-in kiosk Aug. 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The kiosk helps the 56th FSS Military Personnel Flight cut the amount of time Thunderbolts spend waiting on a number of personnel actions including getting new common access cards to updating personnel information.
 

luke-MPF4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, stands with the 56th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight Airmen in support of the newly installed check-in kiosk Aug. 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. With the new kiosk in place, the MPF is able to support high volumes of customers more efficiently, ensuring mission readiness.



 

