September 10, 2018
 

Luke AFB Chaplain Corps feed flightline personnel

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Volunteers from the Catholic and Protestant community serve Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Events such as the Flightline Feast help build and sustain a thriving and resilient Air Force community that fosters mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness.

As Airmen from around Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., gather for a meal, the smell of lo mein, fried rice and other dishes fill Hangar 914 Sept. 6, 2018, here. The Pearl of the Orient Flightline Feast is about to begin.

The Flightline Feast is a monthly event hosted by the Luke AFB Chaplain Corps and is open to all Airmen who have access to the flightline.

“I think the Airmen really enjoy it,” said Master Sgt. Melissa Gavin, 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain office superintendent of religious affairs. “A lot of them really look forward to it. It’s a little change of pace, having somebody taking care of them.”

Each month the Flightline Feast has a different theme, generally based on the season and time of year. The event also alternates between a lunch meal for the day shift workers and a dinner for the swing shift workers.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Maj. Andre Mooney, 944th Fighter Wing Individual Mobilization Augmentee chaplain, serves beverages to Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Flightline Feast is a monthly event hosted by the Luke AFB Chaplain Corps and is open to all Airmen who have access to the flightline.

“We don’t care what they look like when they come through the line because we know they’re working,” said Gavin. “Even if they’re covered in dirt and grease we just want to show our appreciation for the work that they do day in, day out.”

The Flightline Feast provides a great opportunity for Airmen to focus on the four pillars of wellness. Events such as this help build and sustain a thriving and resilient Air Force community that fosters mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness. 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Master Sgt. Melissa Gavin, 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain office superintendent of religious affairs, prepares to-go meals for Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Food from the Flightline Feast is put in to-go boxes and given to 56th Security Forces Squadron members who are working on the flightline and unable to attend the lunch event.

“When we aren’t serving food it’s a great opportunity for myself and some of the chaplains to sit in the line and talk with Airmen,” said Gavin. “It makes interacting with Airmen a lot easier and we are able to find out what’s going on with their lives.”

The Flightline Feast not only gives Airmen an opportunity to speak with members of the Luke Chaplain Corps, but helps build camaraderie amongst Airmen in various career fields.

“I just really enjoy serving the Airmen of Luke AFB and love giving them an opportunity to mingle with one another,” said Staff Sgt. Lisa Beamer, 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain office chaplain assistant. “I definitely think the Flightline Feasts are able to give them a bit of a break in their busy work day.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing partake in a meal and converse during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Flightline Feast not only gives Airmen an opportunity to speak with members of the Luke Chaplain Corps, but helps build camaraderie amongst Airmen in various career fields.



 

