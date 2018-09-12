Airman 1st Class Maiah Rambach, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, fastens a bolt on an F-16 Fighting Falcon C-10 air conditioner at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight maintains aircraft support equipment such as poly alpha olefin carts, electric hydraulic lifts, bomb lifts, and maintenance stands.



Airman 1st Class William Wallace, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, closes a panel to a bomb lift at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018.



Airman 1st Class Ariel Hernandez, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, lubricates an F-35 Lightning II portable lift chain at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018.



Senior Airman Remington Niemchak, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, and Tech. Sgt. Wayne Stambaugh, 56 EMS AGE Flight maintainer, inspect a bomb lift tilt table at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight is responsible for maintaining, inspecting and delivering all aircraft support equipment needed to keep the 56th Fighter Wing's aircraft operational.



Maintainers from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight work on aircraft support equipment at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight is responsible for maintaining, inspecting and delivering all aircraft support equipment needed to keep the 56th Fighter Wing’s aircraft operational.



Senior Airman Adonis Jernigan, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Edison Irizarry, 56 EMS AGE Flight maintainer, read a material safety data sheet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The MSDS provides the maintainers with guidance on wearing proper protection equipment while maintaining aircraft support equipment.



Staff Sgt. Gary Peteritis, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and Airman 1st Class Kyron Malveaux, 56 EMS AGE Flight technician, repair a self-generating nitrogen surface cart at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight maintains aircraft support equipment such as poly alpha olefin carts, electric hydraulic lifts, bomb lifts, and maintenance stands.