The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


September 12, 2018
 

56 EMS AGE Flight

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airman 1st Class Maiah Rambach, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, fastens a bolt on an F-16 Fighting Falcon C-10 air conditioner at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight maintains aircraft support equipment such as poly alpha olefin carts, electric hydraulic lifts, bomb lifts, and maintenance stands.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airman 1st Class William Wallace, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, closes a panel to a bomb lift at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight consists of maintainers from various aircraft maintenance units ensuring each flying unit has the specific aircraft support equipment needed to continue their mission.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airman 1st Class Ariel Hernandez, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, lubricates an F-35 Lightning II portable lift chain at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight consists of maintainers from various aircraft maintenance units ensuring each flying unit has the specific aircraft support equipment needed to continue their mission.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Senior Airman Remington Niemchak, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, and Tech. Sgt. Wayne Stambaugh, 56 EMS AGE Flight maintainer, inspect a bomb lift tilt table at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight is responsible for maintaining, inspecting and delivering all aircraft support equipment needed to keep the 56th Fighter Wing’s aircraft operational.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Maintainers from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight work on aircraft support equipment at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight is responsible for maintaining, inspecting and delivering all aircraft support equipment needed to keep the 56th Fighter Wing’s aircraft operational.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Senior Airman Adonis Jernigan, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Edison Irizarry, 56 EMS AGE Flight maintainer, read a material safety data sheet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The MSDS provides the maintainers with guidance on wearing proper protection equipment while maintaining aircraft support equipment.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Staff Sgt. Gary Peteritis, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and Airman 1st Class Kyron Malveaux, 56 EMS AGE Flight technician, repair a self-generating nitrogen surface cart at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2018. The AGE Flight maintains aircraft support equipment such as poly alpha olefin carts, electric hydraulic lifts, bomb lifts, and maintenance stands.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


