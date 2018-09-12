The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 12, 2018
 

Luke AFB remembers 9/11

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Thunderbolts climbed the Air Traffic Control Tower to honor the first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, four aircraft were hijacked and flown into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, N.Y., the Pentagon, Va., and into a field in Stonycreek Township, Penn.

Around 3,000 people were killed that day to include more than 400 emergency responders.

In honor of the sacrifices made by emergency responders during the attacks, members from the 56th Fighter Wing came together for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

“We held a ceremony to honor the fallen first responders of 9/11,” said Tech Sgt. Justin Hatch, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Alpha Shift station captain. “We wanted to combine all the first responders on base for a unified effort.”

The ceremony included a recollection of the tragic events, a Last Alarm bell ringing and a Tribute Tower Climb.

“My biggest memories was the patriotism that I saw across this country,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander. “It was one of these times you get stronger in the broken places. We were broke, we were hurt, we were wounded, but we became stronger as a country.”

Soon there will be people joining the military or becoming a first responder who were born after 9/11 or were too young to recall the events from that day.

“If you think about this 17 years ago, pretty soon we’re going to have Airmen joining our Air Force who were born after 9/11. This is history to them, they didn’t live it,” said Sylvester. “We have Airmen here who were 1, 2, 3, 4 years old and they don’t necessarily recall any of it other than what they might see on the news.”

Sylvester encouraged members of the audience to remind themselves of the importance of serving.

“What I ask each of you to do as you go back home and back to your work place is remember, why are we wearing this uniform? Is it a job or is it a duty to our flag? Is it a duty to the people of this country? I would tell you in my opinion it’s certainly a duty, so remember why you’re wearing this uniform. Remember this day and don’t let people forget why we serve.”

Following the ceremony, attendees scaled 10 flights of stairs during a Tribute Tower Climb, honoring the first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Each participant held a streamer with a name of a fallen first responder as they climbed.

“We have 411 streamers representing the number of the first responders that passed away during 9/11,” said Hatch. “We’re taking them up and then clipping them to the top of the tower. Our goal is to show unity as first responders and to honor the people who passed away.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Refugee to Airman

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Tech. Sgt. Odette Youkhanna Esho, 56th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of knowledge management, stands at rest for a portrait Sept. 9, 2018, at White T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-age1

56 EMS AGE Flight

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Airman 1st Class Maiah Rambach, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, fastens a bolt on an F-16 Fighting Falcon C-10 air condition...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Luke AFB Chaplain Corps feed flightline personnel

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Volunteers from the Catholic and Protestant community serve Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Events such as the Flightline Feast...
 
Full Story »

 