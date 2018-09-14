The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


September 14, 2018
 

CDC employees attend physical education seminar

luke-cdc1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, demonstrates a clean-up activity during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Craft’s seminar Child Development Center employees and partner civilian agencies learned about the importance of how children being physically active reduces their likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiac problems or other health concerns.
 

luke-cdc2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Seminar attendees participate in a clean-up activity led by Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Child Development Center employees and partner civilian agencies learned techniques about structured physical activities for children that incorporates fundamental movement skills such as throwing, kicking and striking, to reduce health related concerns and improve their overall fitness.
 

luke-cdc3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, speaks about her book, ‘Active Play! Fun Physical Activities for Young Children’, during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Craft’s seminar was attended by the base’s Child Development Center employees and partner civilian agencies to educate them on how to actively engage with children to reduce youth health concerns.
 

luke-cdc4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Seminar attendees participate in an activity led by Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Craft provided Child Development Center employees and partner civilian agencies with different examples of activities that are designed to give children opportunities to practice their locomotor skills, object control and stability skills to help reduce health risk at early ages.
 

luke-cdc5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Attendees throw rolled socks during an activity led by Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Child Development Center employees and partner civilian agencies attended the event which taught them ways to integrate physical activities for children that promote health, family engagement and brain development into their every day schedules.



 

