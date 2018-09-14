The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


World

September 14, 2018
 

Successful Aegis combat system test brings BMD to Japanese fleet

Missile Defense Agency photograph Missile Defense Agency photograph

JS Atago (DDG-177) successfully completed an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) intercept flight test off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii, bringing BMD capability to the Japanese fleet. Photo courtesy of the Missile Defense Agency.

The JS Atago (DDG-177), supported by the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency and Lockheed Martin, used an upgraded Aegis Combat System, testing their Ballistic Missile Defense capability for the first time.

The Japanese Flight Test Mission-05 exercise on Sept. 11 successfully demonstrated organic engagement of a simple separating target.

The JS ATAGO is now the most advanced warship in the Japanese fleet following this modernization effort. The JS ATAGO Aegis Weapon System merges BMD into an Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability using commercial-off-the-shelf and open architecture technologies including the Aegis Common Source Library (CSL).

JS Atago is the first international ship to benefit from the CSL, which allows far greater interoperability across the fleet, reducing development training and sustainment costs.  It also improves flexibility in crew assignments.

“I commend the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force for their commitment to affordability and innovation,” said Mary Keifer, director, Lockheed Martin’s Aegis International programs, Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors. “This baseline modernization effort streamlined their lifetime support costs and provided a means to gain advanced BMD capability.”

This successful BMD test builds upon joint research investments by the United States and Japan. Lockheed Martin is developing a Baseline 9 variant computer program for deployment on Japan’s newest Aegis destroyers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-cdc2

CDC employees attend physical education seminar

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, demonstrates a clean-up activity during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Craft’s seminar Chil...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Refugee to Airman

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Tech. Sgt. Odette Youkhanna Esho, 56th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of knowledge management, stands at rest for a portrait Sept. 9, 2018, at White T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-age1

56 EMS AGE Flight

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Airman 1st Class Maiah Rambach, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight technician, fastens a bolt on an F-16 Fighting Falcon C-10 air condition...
 
Full Story »

 