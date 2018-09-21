Lt. Gen. Roberson inducted into Order of the Sword
Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Luke AFB, Ariz.
Retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson was inducted into the Order of the Sword Sept. 13, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
Roberson was selected for this honor due to his unyielding devotion and care of Air Education and Training Command Airmen and their mission during his time as commander July 2015 to December 2017.
“Gen. Roberson has done some phenomenal things,” said Chief Master Sgt. Juliet Gudgel, command chief of AETC. “He secured the force development command for not only Air Education and Training Command but Airmen across the Air Force. He helped us move forward in new ways, to train, to educate and capture the experiences of our Airmen. The impact he is leaving on the Air Force is huge.”
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
Retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson gives a speech during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2018. Roberson served as the commander of Air Education and Training Command from July 2015 to December 2017 and received the Order of the Sword, the highest honor the Air Force Enlisted Corps can bestow upon an individual.
The Order of the Sword was adopted by Air Force noncommissioned officers in 1967. The Order of the Sword was patterned after the Swedish Royal Order of the Sword with evidence of existence as early as 1522. This is the highest honor and tribute the Air Force enlisted corps can bestow upon an individual.
“I can’t thank the enlisted corps enough,” said Roberson. “The opportunity to come back and be recognized in this way is really special, it means a lot to me.”
Officers nominated to receive the Order of the Sword have gone through a rigorous selection process with the order being given only about once each decade.
“It means so much and we don’t just want to give the order of the sword away,” Gudgel said. “We have to protect the order of the sword legacy to ensure only the most deserving officers are inducted into the highest honor of our enlisted corps.”
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
Chief Master Sgt. Charlie Mills, Profession of Arms Center of Excellence superintendent, provides the invocation during an Order of the Sword Ceremony honoring retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2018. The Order of the Sword is patterned after the Swedish Royal Order of the Sword and is the highest honor and tribute the Air Force Enlisted Corps can bestow upon an individual.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
A scroll is presented to retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson during an Order of the Sword ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2018. Roberson served as the commander of Air Education and Training Command from July 2015 to December 2017.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai
Retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson poses in a group photo with Air Education and Training Command Chiefs Sept. 13, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Roberson was inducted into the Order of the Sword, the most prestigious honor given by the enlisted corps.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
Enlisted Airmen sign a scroll in honor of retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson prior to an Order of the Sword Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2018. The Order of the Sword is the highest honor the Air Force Enlisted Corps can bestow upon an individual.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos
Retired Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson walks down a red carpet during an Order of the Sword Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2018. The Order of the Sword is patterned after the Swedish Royal Order of the Sword and is the highest honor and tribute the Air Force Enlisted Corps can bestow upon an individual.
Share
Latest Digital Edition
To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:
Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List
Chapel Corner
The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.
COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel
Worship schedule
Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC
Protestant worship
Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC
Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.
Chapel activities
Religious education
Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485
Weddings
Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance
Singles ministry
Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis
Youth events
Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC
Club Beyond/Young Life Military
For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.
All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Staff Sgt. Gisele Adanlete-Engram, 56th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, administers a shot to Staff Sgt. Daniel Durbin, 56th MDG Immunizations backup technician, S...
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Dr. Diane H. Craft, a physical education professor, demonstrates a clean-up activity during a seminar Sept. 5, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Craft’s seminar Chil...
Missile Defense Agency photograph JS Atago (DDG-177) successfully completed an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) intercept flight test off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii, bringing BMD capability to the Japanese fleet. Photo cou...
Published the first Friday of each month, Thunderbolt is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Luke AFB, including all offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout the Phoenix West Valley
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.
The appearance of advertising in this publication, including inserts or supplements, does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, or Aerotech News and Review, Inc., of the products or services advertised.