Luke AFB hosts its third annual Thunderbolt Cup

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted its third annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 27 and 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Thunderbolt Cup consists of a multitude of events for Airmen to compete in, build morale and a chance to win the Thunderbolt Cup trophy.

“As we kick off the third annual Thunderbolt Cup, I’m looking forward to some good competition,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief. “I look forward to coming out and seeing the teams and squadrons with some professional and friendly rivalries.”

The 56th FW kicked off the event with a group photo of Thunderbolt Nation before leading into activities such as basketball, golf, combat fitness competition, and poker. Those were only a few of the events to start off the competition.

Thunderbolts from various units on base created teams that accumulated points throughout the event. The team with the most points accrued by the end of the day was crowned victorious.

“Events like this don’t happen without a lot of work,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander. Sylvester went on to give thanks to everyone who donated and made the Thunderbolt Cup possible.

After the events, a ceremony was held at Fowler Park where the winners, the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron, were awarded the Thunderbolt Cup trophy.

