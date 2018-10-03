Luke AFB hosts its third annual Thunderbolt Cup

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook
Thunderbolt Cup participants climb up an obstacle during a mud run event as part of the third annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 27, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Thunderbolt Cup is a two-day, olympic-style event that tests Airmen’s physical and mental readiness.
The 56th Fighter Wing hosted its third annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 27 and 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
The Thunderbolt Cup consists of a multitude of events for Airmen to compete in, build morale and a chance to win the Thunderbolt Cup trophy.
“As we kick off the third annual Thunderbolt Cup, I’m looking forward to some good competition,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief. “I look forward to coming out and seeing the teams and squadrons with some professional and friendly rivalries.”
The 56th FW kicked off the event with a group photo of Thunderbolt Nation before leading into activities such as basketball, golf, combat fitness competition, and poker. Those were only a few of the events to start off the competition.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
An Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing collects his darts during the third annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Darts was one of the games featured in the Thunderbolt Cup, a two-day event in which every squadron competed.
Thunderbolts from various units on base created teams that accumulated points throughout the event. The team with the most points accrued by the end of the day was crowned victorious.
“Events like this don’t happen without a lot of work,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander. Sylvester went on to give thanks to everyone who donated and made the Thunderbolt Cup possible.
After the events, a ceremony was held at Fowler Park where the winners, the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron, were awarded the Thunderbolt Cup trophy.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan
An Airman climbs a rope during the Alpha Warrior challenge, one of numerous athletic events during the Thunderbolt Cup Feb. 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Alpha Warrior challenge saw competitors race to complete a series of obstacles and exercises in the fastest time.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider
A member of the 56th Fighter Wing competes in the swimming portion of a triathlon during the third annual Thunderbolt Cup Sept. 28, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Thunderbolt Cup is a two-day event that boosts morale and tests the mental and physical stamina of Airmen.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai
A member from the 56th Fighter Wing participates in boot hockey during the third annual Thunderbolt Cup at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2018. The Thunderbolt Cup is a two-day friendly event with various sports and activities around the base in which Airmen competed.