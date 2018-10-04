The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

October 4, 2018
 

56th Medical Group

56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

Mission: Supports 56th Fighter Wing flying, training and deployment mission through superior aeromedical, optometric, occupational, environmental and preventive medicine programs.

Motto: “Prevention is better than cure.”

Demographics: There are 51 military active-duty personnel, eight civilians and six contractors.

Leadership

Commander: Col. David Duval

Squadron superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Sally White

Responsibilities: The AMDS mission is to support the flying, training and readiness mission of the 56th FW. The primary mission is to provide routine medical care to the base flying population, their dependents and other special-duty personnel. Personnel eligible for medical care include pilots, navigators, air traffic controllers, flight engineers and their dependents, along with others who hold a 2992 clearance to fly/control/jump and are assigned to special operational duties. We have five flight surgeons and 58-plus specialized support staff. This also includes public health, bioenvironmental engineering, optometry, and health promotions support for Luke aeromedical, occupational, environmental, and preventive medicine programs.

Fun facts: The 56th AMDS has two consecutive AETC Team Aerospace of the Year awards and multiple benchmark programs/processes implemented throughout the Air Force and Defense Department.

56th Medical Operations Squadron

Mission: Ensures medical readiness of the human weapon system for the Air Force’s largest fighter wing, while seamlessly providing patient-centered trusted care with Airmen and families to keep them healthy for life and ready to support the mission.

Demographics: There are 122 active-duty and civilian members.

Leadership:

Commander: Col. Joseph Beard IV

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Angie Cain

Responsibilities: MDOS provides comprehensive medical care to 5,500 uniformed personnel and 88,000 eligible beneficiaries by promoting health, maintaining wellness, and minimizing the impact of illness. The family health, medical services, surgical services, and mental health flights support more than 140,000 ambulatory visits and 500 patient surgeries annually.

Fun facts: MDOS is home to the Air Force Association 2016 Paul Meyer Outstanding Physician Award winner.

56th Medical Support Squadron

Mission: We exist to provide seamlessly integrated support through excellent patient care.

Demographics: There are 180 active-duty, civilian and contract members.

Leadership

Commander: Lt. Col. Steph Stemen

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Abigail Esparza

Responsibilities: Ensures ready fighting forces by providing administrative, financial, data analysis, management, and therapeutic services essential to health promotion and healthcare for 5,500 military personnel and 85,000 eligible beneficiaries. Prepares wing personnel for expeditionary operations to support global missions. Supports 194,000 annual patient visits in an integrated $100 million managed care environment.

Fun facts: MDSS is a multidisciplinary team of specialty codes making it the most diverse squadron in the wing.

56th Dental Squadron

Mission: Develop dental warriors to deliver trusted care.

Demographics: There are 41 active-duty and civilian members.

Leadership

Commander: Lt. Col. Nathan Schwamburger

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Kari Boyles

Responsibilities: The dental squadron provides comprehensive dental care to the joint force population. We ensure all joint force members are dental deployment ready.

Fun facts: Three dental officers have been awarded the Medal of Honor for heroic actions. during World War I and WWII.



 

