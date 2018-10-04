The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


October 4, 2018
 

Take your best shot to avoid getting flu

Courtesy of 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

As the influenza season quickly approaches, it’s important those in the Luke Air Force Base community stay informed and readily prepared to protect their loved ones and themselves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the flu virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, aches, sore throat, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue. If a person thinks they have the flu, they should check in with a medical provider immediately. This is especially important for children, adults aged 65-plus, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

Take action this season and know prevention is key! The best method of prevention is an annual flu vaccination. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older as the first and most important protective measure. The vaccine can reduce flu illnesses, missed work and significantly reduces the risk of flu-associated hospitalization. Some additional preventive actions include avoiding close contact with those who are ill, covering the nose and mouth with a sleeve or tissue when coughing and sneezing, and washing hands often with soap and water.

The allergy and immunizations clinic will be conducting a flu drive for all active-duty members 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Bryant Fitness Center. The vaccination will be available for dependents and retirees late October at the allergy and immunizations clinic located in the 56th Medical Group.

For more information about the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.

For more information pertaining to the availability of the influenza vaccine, call the allergy and immunizations clinic at 623-856-7420



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


