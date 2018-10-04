Take your best shot to avoid getting flu

As the influenza season quickly approaches, it’s important those in the Luke Air Force Base community stay informed and readily prepared to protect their loved ones and themselves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the flu virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, aches, sore throat, stuffy nose, headache and fatigue. If a person thinks they have the flu, they should check in with a medical provider immediately. This is especially important for children, adults aged 65-plus, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

Take action this season and know prevention is key! The best method of prevention is an annual flu vaccination. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older as the first and most important protective measure. The vaccine can reduce flu illnesses, missed work and significantly reduces the risk of flu-associated hospitalization. Some additional preventive actions include avoiding close contact with those who are ill, covering the nose and mouth with a sleeve or tissue when coughing and sneezing, and washing hands often with soap and water.

The allergy and immunizations clinic will be conducting a flu drive for all active-duty members 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Bryant Fitness Center. The vaccination will be available for dependents and retirees late October at the allergy and immunizations clinic located in the 56th Medical Group.

For more information about the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.

For more information pertaining to the availability of the influenza vaccine, call the allergy and immunizations clinic at 623-856-7420