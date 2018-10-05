Luke’s Propulsion Flight transitions to Holloman AFB

Larry Faulkner, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight jet engine technician, looks inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine core at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The propulsion team is in the midst of relocating to Holloman AFB, which will be the future location for F-16 pilot training under the 19th Air Force.



56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight vertical low pressure turbine stands, sit on pallets at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is preparing to ship their equipment to Holloman AFB as they transition to the 54th Maintenance Squadron as part of a realignment for training F-16 pilots.



Greg Davenport, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight jet engine mechanic, prepares to remove support rods for an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is responsible for the overhaul of all F-16 engines to ensure they operate properly to continue pilot training.



Spare F-16 Fighting Falcon engines sit on engine trailers inside the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The propulsion team is in the midst of relocating to Holloman AFB, which will be the future location for F-16 pilot training under the 19th Air Force.



Airmen from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight test, load an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine onto an engine trailer at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is preparing to ship their equipment to Holloman AFB as they transition to the 54th Maintenance Squadron as part of a realignment for training F-16 pilots.



Staff Sgt. Jordan Dobler, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight test cell craftsman, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is responsible for the overhaul of all F-16 engines to ensure they operate properly to continue pilot training.