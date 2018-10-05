The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke’s Propulsion Flight transitions to Holloman AFB

luke-propulsion1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Larry Faulkner, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight jet engine technician, looks inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine core at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The propulsion team is in the midst of relocating to Holloman AFB, which will be the future location for F-16 pilot training under the 19th Air Force.
 

luke-propulsion2

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight vertical low pressure turbine stands, sit on pallets at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is preparing to ship their equipment to Holloman AFB as they transition to the 54th Maintenance Squadron as part of a realignment for training F-16 pilots.
 

luke-propulsion4

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Greg Davenport, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight jet engine mechanic, prepares to remove support rods for an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is responsible for the overhaul of all F-16 engines to ensure they operate properly to continue pilot training.
 

luke-propulsion5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Spare F-16 Fighting Falcon engines sit on engine trailers inside the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight facility at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The propulsion team is in the midst of relocating to Holloman AFB, which will be the future location for F-16 pilot training under the 19th Air Force.
 

luke-propulsion6

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airmen from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight test, load an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine onto an engine trailer at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is preparing to ship their equipment to Holloman AFB as they transition to the 54th Maintenance Squadron as part of a realignment for training F-16 pilots.
 

luke-propuslion3

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Staff Sgt. Jordan Dobler, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight test cell craftsman, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. The Propulsion Flight is responsible for the overhaul of all F-16 engines to ensure they operate properly to continue pilot training.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


