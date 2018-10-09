The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Thunderbolt Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
From left, Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, Donald Luke, nephew of Lt Frank Luke Jr., Sen. Sine Kerr, Arizona State Senator and Rep. Tim Dunn Arizona House of Representatives pose for a photo in front of a statue representing Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Sept. 26, 2018 in Phoenix. The state of Arizona erected this monument as a tribute to Frank Luke’s valor and bravery.

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition. This month, we have the 2018 edition of “The Book.” This is the annual mission update for Luke AFB, which includes information for each organization on base – mission statements, demographics and responsibilities and some “Fun Facts” for each squadron, unit and other groups on base. For base personnel, The Book serves as a reference; for residents of West Valley communities, it’s a guide and resource for you to learn more about the mission of the various units at Luke AFB – an economic powerhouse in our community. Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base and in surrounding communities starting Oct. 5th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


