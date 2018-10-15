The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 15, 2018
 

2018 Third Quarter Load Competition

luke-load1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Load crew members from the 63rd Aircraft maintenance Unit meet prior to the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Three F-35 Lightning II and three F-16 Fighting Falcon teams competed in the competition to determine who was the best load crew of the quarter.
 

luke-load2

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Load crew members Tech. Sgt. Hunnington Johnson and Tech. Sgt. Jose Contreras from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a bomb onto a bomb lift cart during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Six AMUs from the base competed in loading weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lighting II aircraft.
 

luke-load3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Staff Sgt. Ralphy Rosado, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member fastens a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. The quarter load competition promotes teamwork and boosts morale among the different maintenance units as they compete against one another.
 

luke-load4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Senior Airman Nadiya Frick, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member loads a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Weapons load crews from various squadrons competed against one another to see who is the best load crew of the quarter.
 

luke-load5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

An F-35 Lightning II sits on the flightline prior to the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Weapons load crews from various units on base battle it out every quarter on their ability to quickly and correctly arm their respective aircraft.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-optometry2

56th MDG Optometry

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Airman 1st Class Derek Wall, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guidance munitions journeyman, chooses a pair of prescription glasses during a visit to the Luke Op...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
fabricationvideo

Fabrication Flight

 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasaabort

Astronaut, cosmonaut safe after abort during launch to ISS

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin resting comfortably in the city of Baikonur, Kazakhstan, after an anomaly shortly after their launch. The Soyuz-10 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmod...
 
Full Story »

 