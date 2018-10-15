2018 Third Quarter Load Competition

Load crew members from the 63rd Aircraft maintenance Unit meet prior to the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Three F-35 Lightning II and three F-16 Fighting Falcon teams competed in the competition to determine who was the best load crew of the quarter.



Load crew members Tech. Sgt. Hunnington Johnson and Tech. Sgt. Jose Contreras from the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a bomb onto a bomb lift cart during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Six AMUs from the base competed in loading weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lighting II aircraft.



Staff Sgt. Ralphy Rosado, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member fastens a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. The quarter load competition promotes teamwork and boosts morale among the different maintenance units as they compete against one another.



Senior Airman Nadiya Frick, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member loads a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Weapons load crews from various squadrons competed against one another to see who is the best load crew of the quarter.



An F-35 Lightning II sits on the flightline prior to the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018. Weapons load crews from various units on base battle it out every quarter on their ability to quickly and correctly arm their respective aircraft.