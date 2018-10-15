56th MDG Optometry

Airman 1st Class Derek Wall, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guidance munitions journeyman, chooses a pair of prescription glasses during a visit to the Luke Optometry Clinic Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides more than 50 styles of customized frames for patients to choose from.



Airman 1st Class Benjamin Zabierek, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron ophthalmic technician, receives an ocular health exam Oct. 1, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic treats more than 5,000 patients per year.



Senior Airman Dejon Williams provides a routine eye exam for a patient Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic hosts a variety of optometric services to include diabetic and routine eye exams.



Command Sgt. Major Max Hamlin, Arizona National Guardsman, receives a visual field test during a routine eye exam Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides routine eye exams for all Department of Defense beneficiaries.



Senior Airman Dejon Williams, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron ophthalmic technician, analyzes data during a visual field test Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides a variety of optometric services to include diabetic and routine eye exams.