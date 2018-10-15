The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 15, 2018
 

56th MDG Optometry

luke-optometry1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Airman 1st Class Derek Wall, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guidance munitions journeyman, chooses a pair of prescription glasses during a visit to the Luke Optometry Clinic Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides more than 50 styles of customized frames for patients to choose from.
 

luke-optometry2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Airman 1st Class Benjamin Zabierek, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron ophthalmic technician, receives an ocular health exam Oct. 1, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic treats more than 5,000 patients per year.
 

luke-optometry3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Dejon Williams provides a routine eye exam for a patient Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic hosts a variety of optometric services to include diabetic and routine eye exams.
 

luke-optometry4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Command Sgt. Major Max Hamlin, Arizona National Guardsman, receives a visual field test during a routine eye exam Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides routine eye exams for all Department of Defense beneficiaries.
 

luke-optometry5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Dejon Williams, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron ophthalmic technician, analyzes data during a visual field test Oct. 4, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Optometry Clinic provides a variety of optometric services to include diabetic and routine eye exams.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


