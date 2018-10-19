The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 19, 2018
 

F-35 night flying

luke-F35a

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II takes off for an evening sortie Oct. 11, 2018, from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots conduct periodic, routine night flying in order to train for nighttime and low light operations.
 

luke-F35b

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An F-35A Lightning II ascends over the mountains around Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2018. The pilot training courses at Luke include a night flying block which lasts for a few weeks.
 

luke-F35c

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An F-35A Lightning II takes off for a nighttime sortie Oct. 11, 2018, over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots train to fly during the night using night-vision optics and flight instruments.
 

luke-F35d

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

A 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II rockets into the sky on full afterburner above Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2018. Fighter pilots practice afterburner take-offs to simulate immediate or emergency air response.
 

luke-F35e

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An F-35A Lightning II takes off Oct. 11, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilot training courses at Luke include flying under a variety of different conditions, including at night, in order to produce combat-ready Airmen.
 

luke-F35f

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2018. Night flying training operations are conducted to ensure F-35 pilots can fully operate in a night time setting.
 

luke-F35g

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet flies over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2018. Luke AFB conducts F-35 night flying training operations to ensure that pilots are trained to their maximum ability.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


