The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

October 19, 2018
 

October is Energy Action Month

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

A house with solar panels sits on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2016. The base has taken large steps in an effort to continue being environmentally conscious and reduce its power intake. Earlier in the year Luke commissioned a three-megawatt solar project in base housing.

October marks the observance of Energy Action Month throughout U.S. government agencies including the Air Force.

EAM is a reminder of the importance energy plays in the Air Force’s mission, how it helps to increase Air Force combat capability and how important it is for communities to protect energy and water resources.

Airmen play a key role in achieving energy goals by making energy usage a consideration in all that we do. EAM not only highlights individual actions people can take to enhance communities, but it also highlights steps the government is taking to conserve energy and enhance resiliency.

Luke Air Force Base in Arizona has taken large steps in an effort to continue being environmentally conscious and reduce its power intake. Earlier in the year Luke commissioned a three-megawatt solar project in base housing.

“We have generated 4.2 megawatt hours of electricity since January 2018,” said Christine Archie, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron energy manager. “That is about 10% of total base electricity usage!”

The base tracks energy usage on all of the high energy consuming buildings. From the data, they can see where changes need to be made and make project proposals to create more energy efficient buildings. Luke also keeps the base standard temperature set point to 78 degrees during the summer months which saves wear-and-tear on the equipment.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

October marks the observance of Energy Action Month throughout U.S. government agencies including the Air Force. EAM is a reminder of the importance energy plays in the Air Force’s mission, how it helps to increase Air Force combat capability and how important it is for communities to protect energy and water resources.

“We perform “energy audits” on our facilities that make up 75 percent of the total energy consumption on Luke,” said Archie. “This includes evaluation for lighting, HVAC, insulation and roofing upgrades. We have three multi-facility energy and water reduction projects currently programmed. These audits occur every four years.”

Two ways to save energy and money are adjusting the thermostat and using energy saving appliances. One degree can save about 2-3 percent on your energy bill and energy saving appliances can cut your bill by up to 30 percent.

While applying energy saving tips to your daily lives, remember that every effort counts. Even small changes in a local community member’s daily habits lead to substantial progress and savings when developed across the Air Force.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-F35d

F-35 night flying

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan A 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II takes off for an evening sortie Oct. 11, 2018, from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pilots conduct periodic, routine night flying in order t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Luke AFB community garden open for growing

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid An Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing examines a ripe pepper in the base community garden, Oct. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The community garden was establish...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-load2

2018 Third Quarter Load Competition

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Load crew members from the 63rd Aircraft maintenance Unit meet prior to the 56th Maintenance Group third quarter load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018....
 
Full Story »

 