President Trump visits Luke

President Donald Trump visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018, to discuss military weapons and technology capabilities and learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission.
After touring a static display of the F-35A Lightning II and other military equipment, Trump convened with cabinet members, congressmen and defense industry leaders in a roundtable discussion on current defense issues including cybersecurity, stealth technology, and F-35 development.
“We make the greatest military equipment in the world,” Trump said. “American-made military products are more effective, more lethal, and more precise than any other equipment in the world. It’s not even a contest, there’s nothing close.”
Trump acknowledged and emphasized the importance of Arizona’s military presence, including Luke’s role in building the future of airpower.
President Donald J. Trump engages in a roundtable discussion with cabinet members, congressmen, and defense industry leaders Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The discussion focused on a variety of topics including cybersecurity, foreign military sales, and technological advancement.
“This incredible state is home to six major military installations, more than 30,000 military personnel, and thousands of defense companies,” Trump said. “Arizona’s military defense industries support 76,000 jobs and create $11.5 billion in economic output.”
Additionally, Trump praised the F-35s capabilities and the progression of its pilot training program under the guidance and direction of Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander.
Brig Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander briefs President Donald J. Trump about the capabilities of the GBU-12 bomb during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018. After touring a static display of the F-35A Lightning II and other military equipment, Trump met with cabinet members, congressmen, and defense industry leaders in a roundtable discussion on current defense issues including cybersecurity, stealth technology, and F-35 development.
“It is an honor and a privilege to lead the more than 5,600 men and women of Luke Air Force Base,” Canterbury said. “Our mission is simple: We train the world’s greatest fighter pilots here. Luke Air Force Base is responsible for training about 95% of the United States Air Force’s fighter pilots.”
Trump concluded his visit with a meet and greet, where he spoke with, shook hands, and took photos with Thunderbolts from units across the base, before departing on Marine One.
President Donald J. Trump returns a salute to 56th Fighter Wing leadership upon arrival to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018. President Trump visited the base to discuss military weapons and technology capabilities and learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission.
President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Airmen during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018. Trump acknowledged and emphasized the importance of Arizona’s military presence, including Luke’s role in building the future of airpower.
President Donald J. Trump, is greeted by Brig Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018. Additionally, Trump praised the F-35’s capabilities and the progression of its pilot training program.
Lt. Col. Jason Curtis, F-35A Lightning II pilot briefs President Donald J. Trump on the capabilities of the F-35 during his visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2018. President Trump visited the base to discuss military weapons and technology capabilities and learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission
