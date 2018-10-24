The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 24, 2018
 

‘Tune up for Health’ health fair, car show

luke-health-fair1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show participant stands next to her car, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 50 car owners participated in the show to help promote the health fair and educate attendees on various health topics and concerns.
 

luke-health-fair2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group wait by their booth during the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show to educate attendees about the importance of reducing the risk of cancer, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen discussed the importance of routine checks and screenings and how to identify symptoms of cancer.
 

luke-health-fair3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Officers assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing enjoy the some of the cars during the “Tune up for health” event, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The officers were allowed to sit inside one of the oldest vehicles at the car show and learn more about the restoration process.
 

luke-health-fair4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group stand by their booth at the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Their booth was one of several presented at the health fair to promote awareness on various health and wellness topics including proper prescription disposal, preventing illness and emergency response.
 

luke-health-fair5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A veteran learns proper CPR procedures during the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All Department of Defense beneficiaries were invited to attend and participate in the educational stations which included representatives from behavioral health, dental, internal medicine and pharmacy.



 

