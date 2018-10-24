‘Tune up for Health’ health fair, car show

A “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show participant stands next to her car, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 50 car owners participated in the show to help promote the health fair and educate attendees on various health topics and concerns.



Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group wait by their booth during the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show to educate attendees about the importance of reducing the risk of cancer, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen discussed the importance of routine checks and screenings and how to identify symptoms of cancer.



Officers assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing enjoy the some of the cars during the “Tune up for health” event, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The officers were allowed to sit inside one of the oldest vehicles at the car show and learn more about the restoration process.



Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group stand by their booth at the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Their booth was one of several presented at the health fair to promote awareness on various health and wellness topics including proper prescription disposal, preventing illness and emergency response.



A veteran learns proper CPR procedures during the “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All Department of Defense beneficiaries were invited to attend and participate in the educational stations which included representatives from behavioral health, dental, internal medicine and pharmacy.