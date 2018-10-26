Retiree Appreciation Day showcases mission, thanks veterans

Senior Airman Henry Dodd, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal member, explains how one of the EOD robots works during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A number of units from across base set up interactive demonstrations and exhibits to show retirees and their families how Luke trains the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.



Staff Sgt. Tyler Hendrix, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, stands with 56th SFS MWD Rango during a demonstration Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. As part of the Retiree Appreciation Day event, the 56th SFS demonstrated some of the training and skills used for military working dog on a daily basis.



An Airman assigned to the 56th Medical Group administers a shot to a veteran during Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. 56th MDG members checked that the retirees were up to date on their shots and offered any they may have been missing.



Maj. Douglas Hess, 56th Fighter Wing deputy chaplain, shares a personal story and invocation with attendees of a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Attendees had the opportunity to attend presentations including information on Veterans Affairs benefits, a briefing on the F-35A Lightning II and demonstrations from the Luke Fire Department and the 56th Security Forces Squadron.



Capt. Ivette Caro, 56th Medical Group family health registered nurse, helps a veteran attending the Retiree Appreciation Day event fill out paperwork Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG offered information on healthcare options and free blood pressure screenings at the event.