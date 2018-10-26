The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Veterans

October 26, 2018
 

Retiree Appreciation Day showcases mission, thanks veterans

luke-retiree1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Senior Airman Henry Dodd, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal member, explains how one of the EOD robots works during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A number of units from across base set up interactive demonstrations and exhibits to show retirees and their families how Luke trains the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.
 

luke-retiree2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Tyler Hendrix, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, stands with 56th SFS MWD Rango during a demonstration Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. As part of the Retiree Appreciation Day event, the 56th SFS demonstrated some of the training and skills used for military working dog on a daily basis.
 

luke-retiree3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

An Airman assigned to the 56th Medical Group administers a shot to a veteran during Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. 56th MDG members checked that the retirees were up to date on their shots and offered any they may have been missing.
 

luke-retiree4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Maj. Douglas Hess, 56th Fighter Wing deputy chaplain, shares a personal story and invocation with attendees of a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Attendees had the opportunity to attend presentations including information on Veterans Affairs benefits, a briefing on the F-35A Lightning II and demonstrations from the Luke Fire Department and the 56th Security Forces Squadron.
 

luke-retiree5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Capt. Ivette Caro, 56th Medical Group family health registered nurse, helps a veteran attending the Retiree Appreciation Day event fill out paperwork Oct. 20, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG offered information on healthcare options and free blood pressure screenings at the event.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

CMSAF Wright listens, shares lessons while visiting Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright salutes Col. Robert Sylvester 56th Mission Support Group commander, before a meet and greet Oct. 22, 2018, at Luke Air Forc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

JA office upholds military justice

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid The court room of the 56th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate office awaits its next trial, Oct. 11, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Court-martials are public hearings that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-health-fair3

‘Tune up for Health’ health fair, car show

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid A “Tune up for Health” health fair and car show participant stands next to her car, Oct. 19, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 50 car owners participated in th...
 
Full Story »

 