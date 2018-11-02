The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Are you ready? Luke undergoes cyber readiness inspection

Courtesy of 2nd Lt. Jonathan Banks,
56th CS

The Luke Command Cyber Readiness Inspection is scheduled for Dec. 17 through 21. It evaluates the 56th Fighter Wing’s compliance with Defense Department security orders and directives, and assesses network vulnerabilities, physical and traditional security, and user education and awareness. Here are a few simple steps to remember to help Luke stay cyber-ready 24-7/365:

DO:
• Take your CAC with you when locking/logging out of systems.
• Store sensitive documents in approved safes.
• Know who the security manager and cybersecurity liaison are for your unit.
• Encrypt sensitive emails (PII, FOUO, etc.).
• Become familiar with the Network Incident Reporting Aid located on your desktop.
• Properly mark documents/emails up to the highest classification as the info contained.
• Notify your unit cybersecurity liaison if you witness practices dangerous to network security.
• Call wing cybersecurity office with questions regarding systems and network security.

DO NOT:
• Connect personal devices to government systems.
• Email classified material or store classified documents on NIPR folders.
• Share your PIN or passwords.
• Bring personal electronic devices into classified processing areas.
• Open emails, attachments, or links if the source is suspicious or cannot be verified.
• Attempt to install any unauthorized software.
• Assume no one is looking, as Air Force networks are robustly monitored.

56th Communications Squadron personnel will be in all areas leading up to and during the inspection to ensure compliance. We ask that everyone be patient, courteous and flexible with 56th CS personnel and inspectors. With everyone’s help, we can fortify Luke’s network and systems, and achieve an “Excellent” score for this base-wide inspection.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary
Courtesy photo

Fly, Fight, Win — war to end all wars

Courtesy photo World War I veterans return home. World War I, the war to end all wars, terminated at approximately 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, which later became Veterans...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Celebrating National American Indian Heritage Month

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Nov. 19, 2015. MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — During November, Americans celebrate National American Indian Heritage Month. On Nov. 11, Americans also celebrate Veterans Day. Through these two observances, Americans can celebrate not only the significant contributions of American Indians and Alaska natives to our heritage and...
 
Full Story »

 