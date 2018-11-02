Turkeys for troops

Thanksgiving meals, including turkey/ham with side items, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables and more, will be provided for families in need for the holiday. To support this effort, go to the commissary and purchase packaged, pre-made side items for $10 to donate. Place purchased items in bins near the exit. Deadline is Nov. 13.



Intramural fall softball

The intramural fall softball season begins Nov. 13. Squadrons interested in participating must complete and submit a letter-of-intent and a list of players’ names to Jemia Fournier-Allen by Nov. 7. Games will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center softball fields 2 and 3. A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the fitness center. For more information, call Fournier-Allen at 623-856-6241.



Turkey trot 5k

The Bryant Fitness Center is featuring the Turkey Trot 5k at

7 a.m. at the ATSO center. For more information, call 623-856-6241.



Powerlifting competition

The Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a powerlifting competition 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Weigh-in is 9:30 a.m. Sign up at the fitness center front desk. For more information, call 623-856-6241.



Cookie drive

Home-baked or store-bought cookies will be collected in disposable containers for the Luke Airmen Cookie Drive 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Club Five Six. The cookies will be distributed to Airmen living in the dorms that day. Volunteers are needed.



CCAF graduation

The Community College of the Air Force fall graduation ceremony is 2:56 p.m. Nov. 8 at Club Five Six. For more information go to: https://lukeafbccafgraduation.eventbrite.com.



Exchange holiday returns

The Luke Air Force Base Exchange is extending its return policy for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. The standard policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after purchase with a sales receipt or on-line order confirmation, depending on the item. The holiday return policy extends these terms through Jan. 31, 2019. For more information, call 800-527-2345.



Professional development classes

The following professional development classes are available to Luke members:

• John Maxwell’s 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth (Laws 1-5) at

8 a.m. Nov. 9. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-maxwells-the-15-invaluable-laws-of-growth-laws-1-5-registration-51253864689

• Suessian Leadership at 8 a.m. Nov. 14. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suessian-leadership-registration-51255130475



December flightline feast

The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is presenting the December flightline feast with the Arizona Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 located behind Hangar 914. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, potato and cheese soup, dinner rolls, salad, fruit, dessert, and beverages. Everyone is welcome.



Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. on the following dates. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

• Using Emotional Intelligence in Decision-Making, Dec. 5

Harness your emotional intelligence to increase tolerance and enhance self-awareness, while becoming more aware of others.

•A Holistic Approach to Feeling Your Best, Dec. 12

Gain awareness of how your mind, body and spirit can unite to help you live the fullest life possible.



Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.