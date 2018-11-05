AMNPES seeks to grow, develop future Air Force leaders

Among the numerous resources Luke Airmen are able to use to enhance their professional growth, the Airmen Professional Enhancement Seminar is one of the best.

With four classes held annually at the First Term Airman Center, AMNPES is a four-day seminar that includes multiple professional development courses, panels, and discussions that not only provide valuable career information but also foster an environment for Airmen to share their Air Force experiences amongst their peers.

“The purpose of the Airmen Professional Enhancement Seminar is to continue to develop our Airmen and grow them into future leaders throughout their Air Force careers,” said Tech Sgt. Kyle Wilson, F-TAC NCO in charge.

Throughout the seminar, Airmen receive tips on time and stress management, advice on career progression as well as information on educational opportunities.

“The biggest takeaway from this course for me was from an educational standpoint,” said Senior Airman Dwayne Wells, 56th Aerospace Medical Dental Squadron public health technician. “Knowing that I’m only a few classes away from obtaining my bachelor’s degree and being able to see exactly what I need [for it] encouraged me to achieve that goal.”

Aside from the course material, the instructors play a major role in motivating Airmen to achieve success.

“What I really want Airmen to understand is that the level of success they’re going to achieve in their careers heavily depends on the amount of effort and energy they put into their own development.” Wilson said.

Wilson encourages Airmen to take time for themselves by participating in future professional enhancement courses.

“I always tell others the term ‘service before self’ doesn’t mean service instead of self,” Wilson said. “Sometimes we need to take a step back from what we have going on and really focus on ourselves.”

For more information on AMNPES or to sign up for upcoming courses, call the FTAC at 623-856-6357.