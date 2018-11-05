The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 5, 2018
 

AMNPES seeks to grow, develop future Air Force leaders

Senior Airman Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Tech Sgt. Kyle Wilson, First Term Airman Center NCO in charge, speaks to Airmen during an F-TAC Course Oct. 29, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke AFB provides multiple professional development courses that not only provide valuable career information but also fosters an environment for Airmen to share their Air Force experiences amongst their peers.

Among the numerous resources Luke Airmen are able to use to enhance their professional growth, the Airmen Professional Enhancement Seminar is one of the best.

With four classes held annually at the First Term Airman Center, AMNPES is a four-day seminar that includes multiple professional development courses, panels, and discussions that not only provide valuable career information but also foster an environment for Airmen to share their Air Force experiences amongst their peers.

“The purpose of the Airmen Professional Enhancement Seminar is to continue to develop our Airmen and grow them into future leaders throughout their Air Force careers,” said Tech Sgt. Kyle Wilson, F-TAC NCO in charge.

Throughout the seminar, Airmen receive tips on time and stress management, advice on career progression as well as information on educational opportunities.

“The biggest takeaway from this course for me was from an educational standpoint,” said Senior Airman Dwayne Wells, 56th Aerospace Medical Dental Squadron public health technician. “Knowing that I’m only a few classes away from obtaining my bachelor’s degree and being able to see exactly what I need [for it] encouraged me to achieve that goal.”

Aside from the course material, the instructors play a major role in motivating Airmen to achieve success.

“What I really want Airmen to understand is that the level of success they’re going to achieve in their careers heavily depends on the amount of effort and energy they put into their own development.” Wilson said.

Wilson encourages Airmen to take time for themselves by participating in future professional enhancement courses.

“I always tell others the term ‘service before self’ doesn’t mean service instead of self,” Wilson said. “Sometimes we need to take a step back from what we have going on and really focus on ourselves.”

For more information on AMNPES or to sign up for upcoming courses, call the FTAC at 623-856-6357.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


