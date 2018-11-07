The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 7, 2018
 

2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In

luke-spouse1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Portraits of Airmen are displayed during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The portraits provided the spouses an opportunity to learn about various Air Force leaders and innovators.
 

luke-spouse2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Military spouses perform a movie themed skit at the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The spouses were challenged to decorate their own tables and performed movie themed skits for various awards throughout the evening.
 

luke-spouse3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Kristie Canterbury speaks to military spouses during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The event highlighted military spouses providing them the opportunity to interact with each other through multiple group activities.
 

luke-spouse4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Ornaments hang from the ceiling during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The spouses were challenged to decorate their own tables and performed movie themed skits for various awards throughout the evening.
 

luke-spouse5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Military spouses pose for a photo during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov 2, 2018. Military spouses dressed up in various costumes in spirit of the “A Night at the Movies” themed event.
 

luke-spouse6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard prepare to present the colors during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The event brought together spouses of active duty, reserve and retired military members providing them the opportunity to build comradery and esprit de corps.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


