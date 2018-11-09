The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 9, 2018
 

56th SFS, ANG conduct joint training

luke-ang1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, adjusts her personal protective equipment before a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. 56th SFS MWD handlers trained Arizona Army National Guard members on how to properly load and unload MWDs from a helicopter during hostile situations.
 

luke-ang2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers prepare their dogs for a joint training exercise with the Arizona Army National Guard at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise was the first time 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers trained with a UH-60 Black Hawk and was designed to help prepare them for real-world evacuation scenarios.
 

luke-ang3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members from the 56th Security Forces Squadron discuss various training operations with Arizona Army National Guard medics and UH-60 Black Hawk crew members during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise was designed to help prepare the medics for real-world situations where a handler may be injured and unable to assist with evacuating their military working dog from a hostile environment.
 

luke-ang4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

A UH-60 Black Hawk crew member from the Arizona Army National Guard checks on the service members aboard during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise provided 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers the opportunity to work with Arizona Army National Guard medics and aircrew members on how to properly evacuate MWDs during emergency situations.
 

luke-ang5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Senior Airman Zachory Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rides in a UH-60 Black Hawk during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise provided 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers the opportunity to work with Arizona Army National Guard medics and aircrew members on how to properly evacuate MWDs during emergency situations.
 

luke-ang6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and the Arizona Army National Guard hold onto a military working dog while flying in a UH-60 Black Hawk during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Members of the Arizona Army National Guard worked hand-in-hand with 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers to learn about proper handling techniques and medical procedures for deployed environments.
 

luke-ang7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk after a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. During the exercise, handlers and their dogs practiced getting on and off a helicopter to help familiarize themselves with the loud sounds, vibrations, and procedures of a medical evacuation.
 

luke-ang8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Kyle Quigg, 56th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, poses for a photo with a 56th SFS military working dog after a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. During the exercise, handlers and their dogs practiced getting on and off a helicopter to help familiarize themselves with the loud sounds, vibrations, and procedures of a medical evacuation.
 

luke-ang9

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

A 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog poses for a photo during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Members of the Arizona Army National Guard worked hand-in-hand with 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers to learn about proper handling techniques and medical procedures for deployed environments.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Personalized Learning Cohort members gain insight on Luke’s pilot training mission

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Maj. Fernando Perez, 61st Fighter Squadron, director of weapons, briefs members of the Personalized Learning Cohort about an F-35A Lightning II helmet during a visit to Luke ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Top cadets from across Latin America visit Luke

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Distinguished cadets from different Latin American Air Force academies listen to U.S. fighter pilots speak about mission procedure at the 309th Fighter Squadron operations desk O...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-spouse5

2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai Portraits of Airmen are displayed during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The portraits provided the spouses an opportu...
 
Full Story »

 