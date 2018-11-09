56th SFS, ANG conduct joint training

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, adjusts her personal protective equipment before a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. 56th SFS MWD handlers trained Arizona Army National Guard members on how to properly load and unload MWDs from a helicopter during hostile situations.



56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers prepare their dogs for a joint training exercise with the Arizona Army National Guard at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise was the first time 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers trained with a UH-60 Black Hawk and was designed to help prepare them for real-world evacuation scenarios.



Members from the 56th Security Forces Squadron discuss various training operations with Arizona Army National Guard medics and UH-60 Black Hawk crew members during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise was designed to help prepare the medics for real-world situations where a handler may be injured and unable to assist with evacuating their military working dog from a hostile environment.



A UH-60 Black Hawk crew member from the Arizona Army National Guard checks on the service members aboard during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise provided 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers the opportunity to work with Arizona Army National Guard medics and aircrew members on how to properly evacuate MWDs during emergency situations.



Senior Airman Zachory Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rides in a UH-60 Black Hawk during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The exercise provided 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers the opportunity to work with Arizona Army National Guard medics and aircrew members on how to properly evacuate MWDs during emergency situations.



Members from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and the Arizona Army National Guard hold onto a military working dog while flying in a UH-60 Black Hawk during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Members of the Arizona Army National Guard worked hand-in-hand with 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers to learn about proper handling techniques and medical procedures for deployed environments.



Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk after a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. During the exercise, handlers and their dogs practiced getting on and off a helicopter to help familiarize themselves with the loud sounds, vibrations, and procedures of a medical evacuation.



Staff Sgt. Kyle Quigg, 56th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, poses for a photo with a 56th SFS military working dog after a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. During the exercise, handlers and their dogs practiced getting on and off a helicopter to help familiarize themselves with the loud sounds, vibrations, and procedures of a medical evacuation.



A 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog poses for a photo during a joint training exercise at Glendale Municipal Airport Nov. 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Members of the Arizona Army National Guard worked hand-in-hand with 56th SFS military working dogs and handlers to learn about proper handling techniques and medical procedures for deployed environments.