Personalized Learning Cohort members gain insight on Luke’s pilot training mission

Members of the School of Superintendents Association Personalized Learning Cohort recently visited Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to collaboratively research, inspire, empower and amplify educators’ work to transform education.

The Personalized Learning Cohort consists of educational leaders from around the United States who work to overcome organizational barriers and create a sustainable network supporting ownership of learning.

During their visit, cohort members toured the Academic Training Center as well as the 61st Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit where they gained insight on the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission.

“We appreciated the opportunity to both observe and hear about the knowledge, skills and dispositions important to the success of the mission and of individuals in their roles as part of the team,” said Dr. Gail Pletnick, co-chair of the Personalized Learning Cohort. “It was clear that collaboration, relationship, communication, grit, and a passion for the work were all critical to the function of the jobs on the base.”

Throughout the tour, the cohort members were given the opportunity to speak with Airmen and receive an interactive experience with some of the resources and tools used to train fighter pilots.

“Knowing and understanding how technology was being applied to personalize learning for pilots was very interesting,” Pletnick said. “Having the opportunity to speak with base personnel about their work provided great insight into how educational leaders can work to better prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities they will have.”

The Personalized Learning Cohort plans to continue to work and ensure relevant and dynamic learning experiences are available for each student.

“This visit reinforced the importance of utilizing technology in an integrated way to enhance learning,” Pletnick said. “Understanding the various career pathways available to students to include the military, helps educators focus on the critical knowledge and skills that will best prepare graduates for the choices they will make in the future.”

