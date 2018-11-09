The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 9, 2018
 

Personalized Learning Cohort members gain insight on Luke’s pilot training mission

Tags:
Senior Airman Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Maj. Fernando Perez, 61st Fighter Squadron, director of weapons, briefs members of the Personalized Learning Cohort about an F-35A Lightning II helmet during a visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. Throughout the tour, members of the cohort were given the opportunity to speak with Airmen and receive a comprehensive review of some of the resources and tools used to train fighter pilots.

Members of the School of Superintendents Association Personalized Learning Cohort recently visited Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to collaboratively research, inspire, empower and amplify educators’ work to transform education.

The Personalized Learning Cohort consists of educational leaders from around the United States who work to overcome organizational barriers and create a sustainable network supporting ownership of learning.

During their visit, cohort members toured the Academic Training Center as well as the 61st Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit where they gained insight on the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

An Airman assigned to the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit speaks to members of the Personalized Learning Cohort during a tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. Cohort members toured the base to gain insight on the 56th Fighter Wing’s pilot training mission.

“We appreciated the opportunity to both observe and hear about the knowledge, skills and dispositions important to the success of the mission and of individuals in their roles as part of the team,” said Dr. Gail Pletnick, co-chair of the Personalized Learning Cohort. “It was clear that collaboration, relationship, communication, grit, and a passion for the work were all critical to the function of the jobs on the base.”

Throughout the tour, the cohort members were given the opportunity to speak with Airmen and receive an interactive experience with some of the resources and tools used to train fighter pilots.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A Personalized Learning Cohort member flies a pilot training simulator during a visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. Throughout the tour, members of the cohort were given the opportunity to speak with Airmen and receive a comprehensive review of some of the resources and tools used to train fighter pilots.

“Knowing and understanding how technology was being applied to personalize learning for pilots was very interesting,” Pletnick said. “Having the opportunity to speak with base personnel about their work provided great insight into how educational leaders can work to better prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities they will have.”

The Personalized Learning Cohort plans to continue to work and ensure relevant and dynamic learning experiences are available for each student.

“This visit reinforced the importance of utilizing technology in an integrated way to enhance learning,” Pletnick said. “Understanding the various career pathways available to students to include the military, helps educators focus on the critical knowledge and skills that will best prepare graduates for the choices they will make in the future.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Maj. William Andreotta, 56th Training Squadron director of operations, speaks to Personalized Learning Cohort members during their tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The Personalized Learning Cohort consists of educational leaders from around the United States who work to overcome organizational barriers and create a sustainable network supporting ownership of learning.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-ang8

56th SFS, ANG conduct joint training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, adjusts her personal protective equipment before a joint training exercise at Glendal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Top cadets from across Latin America visit Luke

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Distinguished cadets from different Latin American Air Force academies listen to U.S. fighter pilots speak about mission procedure at the 309th Fighter Squadron operations desk O...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-spouse5

2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai Portraits of Airmen are displayed during the 2018 Luke Spouses’ Dining-In event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2018. The portraits provided the spouses an opportu...
 
Full Story »

 