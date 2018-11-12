The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 12, 2018
 

Luke AFB hosts ESPN First Take show


 

luke-espn1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Thunderbolts gather for an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Every year, the live two-hour show honors service members near Veterans Day by telecasting their show from military installations.
 

luke-espn2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

An Airman takes a selfie during an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Before starting the show, Airmen had the opportunity to meet and interact with the show hosts and take pictures.
 

luke-espn3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Rose and Max Kellerman debate various sports topics during a live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Nov. 9, 2018. As part of an annual military support initiative, ESPN First Take televises their live show on military installations to honor U.S. service members near Veterans Day.
 

luke-espn4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

ESPN First Take hosts, along with WWE Hall of Fame member “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, discuss sports during a live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Flair was a special guest on the show as part of the Veteran’s Day special, which honored military service members.
 

luke-espn5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Thunderbolts cheer during an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Airmen had the opportunity to interact with show hosts by asking questions about various sports topics.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Personalized Learning Cohort members gain insight on Luke’s pilot training mission

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Maj. Fernando Perez, 61st Fighter Squadron, director of weapons, briefs members of the Personalized Learning Cohort about an F-35A Lightning II helmet during a visit to Luke ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-ang8

56th SFS, ANG conduct joint training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, adjusts her personal protective equipment before a joint training exercise at Glendal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Top cadets from across Latin America visit Luke

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Distinguished cadets from different Latin American Air Force academies listen to U.S. fighter pilots speak about mission procedure at the 309th Fighter Squadron operations desk O...
 
Full Story »

 