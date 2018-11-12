Luke AFB hosts ESPN First Take show

Thunderbolts gather for an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Every year, the live two-hour show honors service members near Veterans Day by telecasting their show from military installations.



An Airman takes a selfie during an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Before starting the show, Airmen had the opportunity to meet and interact with the show hosts and take pictures.



ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Rose and Max Kellerman debate various sports topics during a live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Nov. 9, 2018. As part of an annual military support initiative, ESPN First Take televises their live show on military installations to honor U.S. service members near Veterans Day.



ESPN First Take hosts, along with WWE Hall of Fame member “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, discuss sports during a live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Flair was a special guest on the show as part of the Veteran’s Day special, which honored military service members.



Thunderbolts cheer during an ESPN First Take live show at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2018. Airmen had the opportunity to interact with show hosts by asking questions about various sports topics.