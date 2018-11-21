The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 21, 2018
 

Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service

luke-service1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airmen from Luke Air Force Base hold an American Flag during the National Anthem before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. More than 100 Airmen participated in unfurling the American flag across the field during the National Anthem.
 

luke-service2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Tech. Sgt. Darren Kressin, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons expeditor, helps unfurl an American flag during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service football game, Nov. 18, 2018 at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Over 100 Airmen helped unfurl the American flag across the field during the national anthem as part of the Cardinals Salute to Service event.
 

luke-service3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, cranks the “Big Red” air raid siren before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The “Big Red” air raid siren is used as the signal for the Arizona Cardinals players to rush onto the field and start the game.
 

luke-service4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Four F-35A Lighting II’s from the 62nd Fighter Squadron assigned to Luke Air Force Base fly over State Farm Stadium before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, Glendale, Ariz. The flight was precision timed for the four-ship formation to fly over the open roof of the stadium as the final words of the national anthem were sung.
 

luke-service5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

An Airman assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., uses an Atlas device to climb out of State Farm Stadium in front of thousands of fans, Nov. 18, 2018 at Glendale, Ariz. The rappel team was part of the half time show during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game.
 

luke-service6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, run onto the State Farm Stadium field during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service pre-game ceremony, Nov. 18, 2018 at Glendale, Ariz. More than 100 Airmen participated in the Cardinals Salute to Service event to include the national anthem and half-time show.
 

luke-service7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, poses for a picture with members of the 306th and 68th Rescue Squadrons, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Thompson, who reclassified into the pararescue career field more than 20 years ago, joined the PJs during halftime to rappel from the top of the stadium, demonstrating one of their many capabilities to rescue downed service members in combat scenarios.
 

luke-service8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West perform during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game half-time show, Nov. 18, 2018 at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals fans watched the live performance as members from the 306th and 68th Rescue Squadrons, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., rappelled into the stadium.
 
luke-service9
Members from the 17th Special Tactics Squadron, Fort Beinning, Ga., teach civilians how to don special tactics equipment before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Airmen from various specialties set up displays around the stadium before the game to educate the public about the many jobs available in the Air Force.
 

luke-service10

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Tech. Sgt. Shane Bridges, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airman, shows a young football fan how to operate an EOD robot before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Bridges explained what EOD robots are used for and educated fans on how operate the device.
 

luke-service11

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Sean McFadden, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, next to MWD Rango before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. McFadden answered questions from football fans about the tasks and responsibilities of being a MWD handler.
 

luke-service12

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Master Sgt. Robert Garner, F-35A Lightning II Heritage Flight Team chief, and Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35A Lightning II Heritage Flight Team commander, speak with football fans at the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Olson and Garner participated in one of many booths hosted by Luke Air Force Base prior to the game to educate the public about the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots.



 

