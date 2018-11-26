The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 26, 2018
 

Aircraft, structural live fire training

luke-fire1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Staff Sgt. Ashley Eisenbarth, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire captain, dons her gear before starting a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exercise included firefighters from Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, a location used to train fighter pilots on employing fighter aircraft weapon systems.
 

luke-fire2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Steven Kinkade, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of training, turns on propane valves prior to a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During an aircraft live fire training, manipulating the control panel is what starts a propane fire on different parts of a training aircraft.
 

luke-fire3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron try to extinguish a training fuselage fire during a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Propane ignitors are built in multiple positions throughout and around the training fuselage providing firefighters with a more realistic training environment.
 

luke-fire4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron spray water at a fuselage fire during a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Fire training exercises are held every quarter to maintain high standards of readiness.
 

luke-fire5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, prepare to participate in a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training fuselage has the features of many different aircraft including parts of bombers, cargo and fighter jets to ensure overall firefighting capabilities.
 

luke-fire6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Luke firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, listen to a safety brief before igniting a training structural fire, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Structural fire training provides firefighters a chance to train on how to prevent flash fires in heavily filled smoke-environments.
 

luke-fire7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field firefighter holds a door open during a joint aircraft and structural fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A burn pit is centered in a room to create extreme temperatures, forcing firefighters to wear all their protective gear and oxygen tanks.
 

luke-fire8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron perform gear checks next to an open window during a joint aircraft and structural fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The smoke filled structure provides effective training on flash fires and how to locate individuals who may be trapped inside.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-exercise5

Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai Pilots assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., fly a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizon...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-service4

Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Airmen from Luke Air Force Base hold an American Flag during the National Anthem before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game, Nov. 18, 2018, at State Farm Stadium, Gle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-mothers1

Lactation rooms now at Luke AFB

  Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., now provides lactation rooms to nursing military mothers.  The room is located in the Wing Safety building, Room 103.
 
Full Story »

 