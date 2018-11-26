Aircraft, structural live fire training

Staff Sgt. Ashley Eisenbarth, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire captain, dons her gear before starting a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exercise included firefighters from Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, a location used to train fighter pilots on employing fighter aircraft weapon systems.



Steven Kinkade, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of training, turns on propane valves prior to a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During an aircraft live fire training, manipulating the control panel is what starts a propane fire on different parts of a training aircraft.



Firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron try to extinguish a training fuselage fire during a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Propane ignitors are built in multiple positions throughout and around the training fuselage providing firefighters with a more realistic training environment.



Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron spray water at a fuselage fire during a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Fire training exercises are held every quarter to maintain high standards of readiness.



Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, prepare to participate in a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training fuselage has the features of many different aircraft including parts of bombers, cargo and fighter jets to ensure overall firefighting capabilities.



Luke firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, listen to a safety brief before igniting a training structural fire, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Structural fire training provides firefighters a chance to train on how to prevent flash fires in heavily filled smoke-environments.



A Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field firefighter holds a door open during a joint aircraft and structural fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A burn pit is centered in a room to create extreme temperatures, forcing firefighters to wear all their protective gear and oxygen tanks.



Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron perform gear checks next to an open window during a joint aircraft and structural fire training, Nov. 14, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The smoke filled structure provides effective training on flash fires and how to locate individuals who may be trapped inside.