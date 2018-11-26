Pilots assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., fly a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. The mobility-centric training exercise highlighted integration between mobility and combat assets in a realistic training scenario.



A pilot assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., flies a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona, Nov. 13, 2018. The exercise consisted of a realistic training scenario where C-17s executed mock deployment maneuvers.



A loadmaster assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., observes a C-17 pilot during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. The C-17 aircrew conducted low level evasive maneuver training to simulate combat offloading.



A loadmaster assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., glances down at a map during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. Bases from across the country including Luke Air Force Base participated in the mobility-centric training exercise.



Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., exit a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2018. The 621st CRSS participated in the mobility-centric training exercise which integrated both mobility and combat assets in a realistic training scenario.



A pilot assigned to the 6th Airlift squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., flies a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. Five different aircraft including F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., worked with one another during the mobility training exercise.