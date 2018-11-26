The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 26, 2018
 

Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1

luke-exercise1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Pilots assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., fly a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. The mobility-centric training exercise highlighted integration between mobility and combat assets in a realistic training scenario.
 

luke-exercise3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

A pilot assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., flies a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona, Nov. 13, 2018. The exercise consisted of a realistic training scenario where C-17s executed mock deployment maneuvers.
 

luke-exercise4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

A loadmaster assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., observes a C-17 pilot during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. The C-17 aircrew conducted low level evasive maneuver training to simulate combat offloading.
 

luke-exercise5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

A loadmaster assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., glances down at a map during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. Bases from across the country including Luke Air Force Base participated in the mobility-centric training exercise.
 

luke-exercise6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., exit a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2018. The 621st CRSS participated in the mobility-centric training exercise which integrated both mobility and combat assets in a realistic training scenario.
 

luke-exercise7

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

A pilot assigned to the 6th Airlift squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., flies a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizona Nov. 13, 2018. Five different aircraft including F-35A Lightning II fighter jets assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., worked with one another during the mobility training exercise.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


