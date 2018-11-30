The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


DoD

November 30, 2018
 

“Show Some Love” Combined Federal Campaign

luke-cfc
Thunderbolts have the opportunity to contribute to the 2018 “Show Some Love” Combined Federal Campaign until Dec. 14, 2018.

The mission of the CFC is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.

“In the past there have been monetary goals but it is harder to measure these days so instead we made a goal of 100 percent contact,” said 2nd Lt. Sarah Oppenheim, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management officer in charge. “This means our group representatives have talked to every person in the group and our squadron representatives have talked to every person in the squadron so at least people are aware.”

The campaign provides Department of Defense service members, civilian employees and families the chance to donate to a cause that they feel most connected with.
“The CFC consolidates all the charities and gives you categories such as local charities or ones for environmental conservation,” said Oppenheim. “It then allows you to choose from whatever charity you feel passionate about and set up an allotment to go to that charity every month.”

There are three ways to donate towards the multitude of approved charitable organizations. Pledges can be made by filling out the paper pledge card, filling out an online pledge or by requesting an automatic payroll deduction. There is also a new option on the website to donate rather than money, your time in the form of volunteer hours.

The 56th Medical group will be hosting eight local charities Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bldg. 1130 in the 1st floor conference room. Each charity will have a display table set up giving Airmen the opportunity to learn about the charity and donate to the CFC.

For more information about CFC contact your unit representative or Oppenheim at 623-856-7167.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Daniele Rubio

CBRN gear checkout process improves

Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Daniele Rubio Airman 1st Class Darrell Robinson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiel Management Individual Flight equipment journeyman, inspects a gas mask bag for all essential equipment ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-exercise5

Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai Pilots assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., fly a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during Exercise Jersey Wrath 19-1 over Arizon...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-fire5

Aircraft, structural live fire training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Staff Sgt. Ashley Eisenbarth, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire captain, dons her gear before starting a joint aircraft and structural live fire training, Nov....
 
Full Story »

 