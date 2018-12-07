The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 7, 2018
 

Lactation rooms now at Luke …

7

Airman 1st Class Caroline Burnett

Luke AFB now provides lactation rooms to nursing military mothers. The room is located in the Wing safety Building, room 103.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

The time we saved a life

F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. —  As Airmen, we are constantly preparing to be ready for the worst days of our lives. We live by a fit-to-fight ethos and maintain readiness for the most extreme of emergency situations. There are times when we realize we aren’t just prepared to fight for our own...
 
Commentary

Effective leaders touch heart before asking for a hand

Over the past few weeks, I have been involved with conversations that were mostly centered on how to deal with personnel concerns. One of the first questions I ask is how well is your relationship with said person? Do you have one? Is it cordial or is it nonexistent? Today, I wanted to share this...
 
Local

In Brief

Wing food drive The 56th Fighter Wing is featuring a wing-wide canned food collection competition through Dec. 17. The Cans and Kindness Challenge pits squadron against squadron to gather the most weight in canned food donations which will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. The most-needed items are peanut butter, canned light chicken, canned...
 
