Lactation rooms now at Luke …

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List
Chapel Corner
The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.
COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel
Worship schedule
Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC
Protestant worship
Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC
Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.
Chapel activities
Religious education
Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485
Weddings
Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance
Singles ministry
Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis
Youth events
Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC
Club Beyond/Young Life Military
For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.
