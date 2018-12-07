STREET BEAT

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following incidents Oct. 29 through Nov. 25 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued traffic citations for 28 moving violations and 15 nonmoving violations.

Traffic accidents

Nov. 1: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident in base housing. The victim reported someone had backed into the car. SFS could not determine where and when the accident took place. No citations were issued.

Nov. 5: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 1234. A golf cart struck a wooden bench causing damage to the golf cart. No citations were issued.

Nov. 8: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 914. A golf cart struck some towing equipment causing minor scratches to the towing equipment and damaging the golf cart’s tire and rim. No citations were issued.

Nov. 8: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 618. A Fed-Ex delivery truck, while backing, struck a pipe protruding from the building. The pipes were damaged, but the vehicle was not. No citations were issued.

Nov. 13: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 1219. A driver backed into another vehicle causing damage to both vehicles. No citations were issued.

Nov. 15: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 1114. The drivers scraped sides with each other’s vehicle. No citations were issued.

Nov. 19: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 945 due to inattentive driving by both drivers. No citations were issued.

Emergency responses

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base gym. The patient had rolled an ankle and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a person with suicidal ideation who no longer felt the desire to live. The patient was transported to psychiatric recovery for treatment.

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 1100. The patient was having high cardiac palpitation and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 1: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange. The patient had a laceration from falling and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 2: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Credit Union West. The patient had a small laceration on the head and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 3: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the 56th Medical Group. The patient complained of dizziness and nausea, and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 3: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency on the flightline. The patient sustained a head injury, was treated on scene and released.

Nov. 3: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the softball field. The patient had a broken arm and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 5: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for failure to appear in Chandler Court. The issuing agency declined extradition. The subject was denied entry and escorted off base.

Nov. 6: SFS responded to a report of damage to personal property the Kachina Gate. While driving, the rear window of the vehicle was shattered. The cause was determined to be a rock thrown from a lawn mower nearby. The victim was given insurance information. No citations were issued.

Nov. 6: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for contempt of court in Buckeye. The issuing agency declined extradition. The subject was denied entry and escorted off base.

Nov. 6: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 945. The patient had a possible stroke or seizure and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 6: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for post-adjudicated rule from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who declined extradition. The subject was denied entry and escorted off base.

Nov. 8: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Army Air Force Exchange Store shoppette. The patient was displaying mental health issues, was treated on scene and released to go to a medical appointment.

Nov. 12: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Lightning Gate where the patient was having difficulty breathing and was treated on scene, but refused transport preferring to go to the medical clinic on base.

Nov. 12: SFS detected a possible DUI at the Lightning Gate. A vehicle stopped in lane three and refused to speak with SFS members. The driver reversed into oncoming traffic, left base and was stopped by patrol units outside the gate. Glendale police responded and attempted to conduct field sobriety tests, but the driver refused. The individual was charged with DUI and transported off base.

Nov. 13: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license from Tucson city court. They declined extradition. SFS denied entry and escorted the subject off base.

Nov. 14: SFS responded to a report of warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for failure to appear from Tempe. They declined extradition. The subject was denied entry and escorted off base.

Nov. 14: SFS responded to a report of animal neglect in base housing. Upon arrival, the owner consented to SFS inspecting the animals. After further investigation SFS determined that the dogs were malnourished and living in poor conditions. SFS also determined the owner had no criminal intent but a lack of knowledge of the care for an animal.

Nov. 15: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Exchange. The patient was having a possible seizure, was treated on scene and transported to Banner Estrella for treatment.

Nov. 16: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing regarding a patient possibly overdosing. The patient was not overdosing but had a fractured arm and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 17: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at South Gate. The patient approached the gate complaining of neck and back pain resulting from a previous vehicle wreck. The patient was treated on scene but refused escort.

Nov. 19: SFS detected the presence of marijuana at the South Gate Search Pit while searching a vehicle. Upon investigation, a green leafy substance was found as well as a stun gun. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nov. 20: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for failure to appear at a Glendale municipal court. Glendale police refused extradition. SFS denied entry and escorted the subject off base.

Nov. 20: SFS detected a warrant’s hit at South Gate Visitors Center for violation of a court order from a Phoenix municipal court. Phoenix police arrived to extradite the subject.

Nov. 21: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Exchange. The patient was complaining of nausea and dizziness, and was transported to Del Webb for treatment.

Nov. 23: SFS and firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm/gas leak at Fighter Country Inn. The leak was contained and Luke Fire stayed on scene until repairs were completed.

Nov. 23: SFS responded to a report of a verbal altercation at the Exchange food court. Two customers were arguing for an unknown reason but no crime had occurred. SFS separated the two to prevent further issues.

Nov. 24: SFS responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Bldg. 687, which resulted in one member having a panic attack. Medical arrived on scene to treat the victim.

Nov. 24: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in base housing where two people had fallen down steps to the house. Both were treated on scene and released.

Nonemergency responses

Nov. 15: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at the base commissary of $6.52 worth of merchandise. Glendale police responded and charged the individual, revoked base shopping privileges and released the subject.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 39 alarm activations on base.

Courtesy of Senior Airman Jared Whitaker, 56th SFS