The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 10, 2018
 

Australia F-35s leave in historic launch

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia. The Globemaster is scheduled to follow two F-35A Lightning II’s for their historic arrival in Australia.

The Royal Australian Air Force launched two F-35A Lightning II’s Dec. 3, starting the multi-day journey to a historic arrival in Australia.

The two jets, along with a KC-30A, C-17 and approximately 40 airmen, will accompany the fighters on the more than 10,000 mile journey from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to RAAF base Amberley, with brief stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Scheduled to land at RAAF base Williamstown, New South Wales, Dec. 10, the F-35s, the pilots and airmen will be welcomed home with a colossal ceremony.

“All five of us pilots are sharing the flying back to Australia,” said Wing Commander Darren Clare, No. 3 Squadron commander. “However, Squadron Leader Edwin Borrman, F-35 pilot, will be on my wing when we arrive in Williamtown. It will be fantastic to get these jets back in Australia, to start flying and maintaining them in our home environment.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

The Royal Australian Air Force roundel is the official symbol on all RAAF aircraft, used on the side of a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The kangaroo has been the center of the roundel since 1956.

The Australian government committed to purchasing the F-35A more than 16 years ago. They are scheduled to receive all 72 of their new war-fighting machines by 2024.

Though several years have gone by since the initial commitment to buy the jets, the RAAF airmen have been prepping to leave Luke for the last two months.

RAAF Flight Sgt. Damian Gardiner, No. 3 Squadron, said over the past months, once the required routine maintenance was completed on the jets, the airmen have been using their time to pack equipment and participate in final training.

As the RAAF prepares for the transition of four squadrons into F-35A squadrons at Williamtown, No. 3 Squadron and pilots within the 61st Fighter Squadron will continue to train at Luke for years to come.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force airman prepare to take off in a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF airmen were flying in support of a multi-day mission to bring the first two F-35s to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman waves goodbye before closing the door on a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force push gear off of a K-Loader at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Darren Clare, F-35 pilot, waves goodbye while taxiing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF was preparing to launch two F-35A Lightning II’s for their historic arrival in Australia several days later.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. Two F-35s were preparing to take off and fly to Hawaii as part of their multi-day journey to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-holiday3

Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Annual Cookie Drive Sweetens Thunderbolt Lives

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Cookies packaged by volunteers during the Airmen Cookie Drive wait to be picked up and passed out by First Sergeants, Dec. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke comm...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

The time we saved a life

F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. —  As Airmen, we are constantly preparing to be ready for the worst days of our lives. We live by a fit-to-fight ethos and maintain readiness for the most extreme of emergency situations. There are times when we realize we aren’t just prepared to fight for our own...
 
Full Story »

 