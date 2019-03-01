The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 1, 2019
 

March 2019 Luke Blood Drive

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

March 5 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EMS parking lot – Bldg. 859

56th Force Support Squadron

March 20 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking lot near RVH Dining Hall

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

March 21 • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CES parking lot – Bldg. 343

Navy Operations Support Center

March 24 • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking lot south of NOSC

607th Air Control Squadron

March 27 • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

607th parking lot – Bldg. 1390

56th Medical Group

March 28 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hospital parking lot – north side

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

March 28 • Noon to 4 p.m.

EMS parking lot – Bldg. 859

For more information, call Greg Wieking at 602-614-4772.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Luke F-35 weapons load crew capabilities enhanced through total force training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid The F-35A Lightning II sits in a hangar loaded with dummy external munitions, Feb. 13, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 brings together strategic international part...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Rosie the Riveter and me

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published March 18, 2015. WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — As we recognize Women’s History Month this March, I am struck by the thought that heroes and role models do not have to be ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Stigmatize ‘rape culture’ by pursuing healthy dialogue

Editor’s note: This commentary focuses on the perpetuation of rape culture from one Airman’s perspective and offers recommendations on how to improve upon this issue in the Air Force and society as a whole. KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — As service members, we receive a number of mandatory sexual harassment and assault awareness briefings...
 
Full Story »

 