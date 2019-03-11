The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

March 11, 2019
 

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017.

Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson announced her resignation March 8, after serving in her position as the service’s top civilian since May 2017, to accept the role as president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

Wilson will continue to serve as the 24th Secretary of the Air Force until May 2019.

“It has been a privilege to serve our Airmen over the past two years,” said Wilson in her letter of resignation to the President of the United States. “I am proud of the progress we have made to restore our nation’s defense.”

During her service, Wilson has been responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training and equipping and providing for the welfare of all active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces as well as their families.

Moreover, she has been leading the way in improving the lethality and readiness of the Air Force. What was once 660,000 total force in 2017 is now 685,000 total force today – a 15 percent increase.

She oversees the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $138 billion and directs strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across a global enterprise.

“We hit the lottery with Secretary Wilson,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. “Under her leadership, we became a better U.S. Air Force and our Airmen will continue rowing hard, becoming even faster, smarter. As she takes her talent and leadership to my home state of Texas, I wish her the very best.”

Prior to assuming the secretary of the Air Force position, Wilson was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, a member of the National Security Council staff and also served in the private sector.

“My greatest appreciation and thanks to Secretary Wilson for her premier leadership of the world’s greatest Airmen and Air Force,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew P. Donovan. “We wish her the best at the University of Texas El Paso.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • New air traffic control training improves retention rates: page 3
  • F-35 demo team develops new ground performance: page 5
  • Lightning Integrated Technicians aid continuity of F-35 operations: page 8
  • Luke Chapel Lent/ Easter worship schedule: page 13
  • At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: included in this issue
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Snack-o pilot program set to takeoff in April

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bigham Deborah Robinson, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Health Promotion dietician, teaches a class of snack bar monitors about the Go for Green program specifics being implemented in ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

F-35 maintainer is on his way to becoming an F-35 pilot

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Lausanne Kinder Staff Sgt. Andrew Martin, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo with an F-35 Jan. 29, 2019, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Martin is an Air Reserve Tech...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

19th AF commander visits Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, talks with Col. Gregory Hutson, 56th Maintenance Group commander, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hutson intro...
 
Full Story »

 