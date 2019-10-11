Atlanta Falcons visit Luke

Kenjon Barner, Atlanta Falcons running back, signs memorabilia during a tour of the 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment’s facility Oct. 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. While at Luke, Airmen hosted the Falcons who toured the 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment and held a meet-and-greet for Airmen and their families.





Danny Etling, Atlanta Falcons quarterback, converses with fans during a team meet-and-greet at the Bryant Fitness Center, Oct. 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Etling and his teammates, met with and signed memorabilia for Luke Airmen and their families. Thirteen Falcons, who will play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, visited Luke to thank the military members and their families stationed here for their service to the country.





Tech. Sgt. Christopher Dorr, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment lead trainer, discusses the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II to members of the Atlanta Falcons during their visit to the AFE facility, Oct. 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen gave the Falcons an in-depth view into the AFE operations and the unit’s role in training F-35 and F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots. Thirteen players from the Falcons, who will challenge the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, visited Luke to thank the military members and their families for their service to the country.





Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle, experiences a parachute simulator at the Aircrew Flight Equipment facility Oct. 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen hosted the Falcons who toured the 56th Operations Support Squadron AFE and held a meet-and-greet for Airmen and their families.