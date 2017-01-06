The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 6, 2017
 

66th RQS participates in Checkered Flag 17-1, Combat Archer 17-3

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Cody R. Miller
325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody R. Miller U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody R. Miller

A U.S. Air Force 66th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk waits to takeoff as an F-35 Lightning II taxies down the runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 8. Pave Hawks from the 66th RQS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., came to Tyndall for Checkered Flag 17-1.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 66th Rescue Squadron sent three of its HH-60G Pave Hawks and 59 Airmen to participate in the large scale Checkered Flag 17-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

Checkered Flag 17-1, which runs Dec. 5-16, is an exercise that aims to improve the ability of multiple squadrons from around the country to come together into a large scale total force integration whose collective resources aid in response to unforeseen or unplanned operations.

“We are here to train with the E-3 Sentry and fighters so that we are all better prepared for any future scenarios,” said Capt. Andrew King, 66th Rescue Squadron mission director of operations. “It is not often that we have the opportunity to train with this many different aircraft in this environment.”

The mission of the 66th RQS is to provide rapidly deployable, expeditionary and agile combat search and rescue forces to the battlefield in response to contingency operations worldwide. The unit is a fully operational squadron from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and conducts peacetime search and rescue in support of the National Search and Rescue Plan and the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

“During each exercise, the allied forces will experience a downed aircraft,” King said. “We will work with the allied assets overhead to facilitate the recovery of the isolated personnel.”

The Nellis Airmen were part of many different units tasked with demonstrating their ability to rapidly join an integrated combat team and conduct operations on a large scale, said Col. Randall Cason, 44th Fighter Group commander. “Checkered Flag is an outstanding opportunity for combat units to familiarize and synchronize in order to become even more effective in their combat missions.”

HH-60G Pave Hawks have a long history of use in contingencies, starting with Operation Just Cause in 1988. During Operation Desert Storm they provided combat search and rescue coverage for coalition forces in western Iraq, coastal Kuwait, the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia. They also provided emergency evacuation coverage for U.S. Navy SEAL teams penetrating the Kuwaiti coast before the invasion. The 66 RQS has met every challenge of its operational tasking in every major contingency.

“We continuously train and challenge our Airman so that when we get the call, we proudly stand behind the rescue motto, ‘These things we do, that others may live,’” said Maj. Annie Driscoll, 66th RQS mission commander.

Participation in exercises like Checkered Flag allow for the pilots and aircrew who operate the HH-60G to maintain the level of readiness required to stay up to speed with such critical missions.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

AFSVA to implement new RPA childcare

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — When it comes to being stationed at Creech Air Force Base, service members with small children have a full plate. In addition to supporting a 24/7/365 mission, parents worry about the availability, quality and cost of care their child is receiving. The base’s remote location and limited access to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

What service before self truly means

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — In the summer of 2002, my wife Denise taught me the true meaning of service before self. We had just been stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, where I started teaching technical training school. We moved into a house on base, we met our neighbors and I started...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Earning the GAFPB: an Airman’s evolution

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Swimming has never been a problem for me in the past, but this time was different. As I walked out of the locker room and saw the line of U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Navy Sailors waiting and watching as fellow participants struggled to complete the swim, a feeling of...
 
Full Story »

 