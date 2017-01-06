The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 6, 2017
 

USAFWS Class 16-B executes JFEX

Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum
99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

Capt. Mike “Havac” Gilpatrick, 9th Airlift Squadron pilot, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and Capt. Jason “Brick” Sewell, 43rd Operation Support Squadron pilot, Pope Air Force Base, N.C., prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for take-off before a Joint Forcible Entry exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10. JFEX is a U.S. Air Force Weapons School large-scale air mobility exercise in which participants plan and execute a complex air-land operation in a simulated contested battlefield.

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Joint Forcible Entry is a U.S. Air Force Weapons School large-scale air mobility exercise in which the participants plan and execute a complex air-land operation in a simulated contested battlefield.

During the JFEX, pilots’ flying and decision making skills are tested in the execution of various missions in a contested environment.

The C-17 Globemaster III is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and various cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward operating bases in the deployment area.

JFEX is meant to challenge the aircrews and ground combat units involved. It is an evaluation of the mission leadership’s ability to efficiently integrate ground forces and dissimilar aircraft into one “strike package.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

AFSVA to implement new RPA childcare

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — When it comes to being stationed at Creech Air Force Base, service members with small children have a full plate. In addition to supporting a 24/7/365 mission, parents worry about the availability, quality and cost of care their child is receiving. The base’s remote location and limited access to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

What service before self truly means

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — In the summer of 2002, my wife Denise taught me the true meaning of service before self. We had just been stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, where I started teaching technical training school. We moved into a house on base, we met our neighbors and I started...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Earning the GAFPB: an Airman’s evolution

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Swimming has never been a problem for me in the past, but this time was different. As I walked out of the locker room and saw the line of U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Navy Sailors waiting and watching as fellow participants struggled to complete the swim, a feeling of...
 
Full Story »

 