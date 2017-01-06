USAFWS Class 16-B executes JFEX

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Joint Forcible Entry is a U.S. Air Force Weapons School large-scale air mobility exercise in which the participants plan and execute a complex air-land operation in a simulated contested battlefield.

During the JFEX, pilots’ flying and decision making skills are tested in the execution of various missions in a contested environment.

The C-17 Globemaster III is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and various cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward operating bases in the deployment area.

JFEX is meant to challenge the aircrews and ground combat units involved. It is an evaluation of the mission leadership’s ability to efficiently integrate ground forces and dissimilar aircraft into one “strike package.”