The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

January 25, 2017
 

Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary

secaf
Under secretary of the Air Force Lisa S. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary of the Air Force as of Jan. 20, until the President nominates and the Senate confirms a permanent replacement.

Under federal law, the under secretary automatically assumes the job of acting secretary until a replacement is confirmed. Disbrow succeeds Deborah Lee James, who served as secretary of the Air Force from Dec. 13, 2013, until Jan. 20.

“It is an honor to continue to serve our Airmen,” Disbrow said. “I look forward to ensuring continuity during the transition and will continue to partner with our civilian and military leaders to support Air Force priorities.”

The secretary is responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of its more than 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and their families. She also oversees the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $139 billion.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard

Red Flag 17-1 kicks off at Nellis AFB

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., taxis on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., before participating in Red Flag ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab

The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable warfighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Jan. 25

On this look around the Air Force, the preferred base locations for the MQ-9 Reaper and KC-46A Pegasus are announced and Travis Air Force Base’s environmental restoration program is certified.
 
Full Story »

 