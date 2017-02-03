The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 3, 2017
 

57th WG/99th ABW command chiefs take flight with Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Couillard U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Couillard
Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Drinkard, 57th Wing command chief, poses for a photo with Maj. Kevin Walsh, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron operations officer on the flight line at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 24. All three branches of the U.S. Armed Forces conduct orientation flights in certain aircraft to reward and motivate individuals, ensure a better understanding of a particular weapon system, or when the flight is determined to be in the best interest of the military.
 
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin S. High U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin S. High
Maj. Kevin Walsh, left, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron operations officer, poses with Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Thorsteinson-Richards, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, and her family after her incentive flight on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23. Thorsteinson-Richards is heading to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center command chief. The AFLCMC is the single center responsible for total life cycle management of Air Force weapon systems.



 

